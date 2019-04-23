Drug rehab centre ‘urgently needed’ in Dominica

Senior Drug Abuse Prevention Officer Malcolm St Rose is calling on the government to construct a comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation facility on island.
“Being that treatment is part and parcel of the prevention approach, it is our dream to see the establishment of a comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation facility on island,” St. Rose said while addressing a national consultation held here recently. “We may not arrive at the ultimate goal in a heist but in the interim a halfway house will suffice.”
According to him, any country wishing to address alcohol dependence and other issues of chronic drug use such as vagrancy, must possess a keen interest and in this regard, take intentional steps towards the establishment of such a centre where those impacted can be treated and rehabilitated.
St. Rose said in view of what one can refer to as a rapid decline in society with respect to a general disregard for law and order and where the rights of citizens are not preserved, where life itself is not respected as much, “a call for a treatment and rehab centre is as urgent as the proposed new hospital, the reconstruction of the much-talked-about Marigot Hospital and any other health facility anywhere on this island.”
The Consultation was held under the theme “Resilient Families, Strong Communities”.
4 Comments
As I have said previously this GOVT needs to use a100% of the money they obtain from Illicit Drug bust to finance a drug-rehabilitation center in Dominica.
If needed go to parliament and amend the laws to facilitate the process.
We have never had such a highly incompetence bunch in GOVT.
I concur with you bro. Im already seeing employment there for some people. Brilliant. Now I hope the necessary ministry take this and run with it quickly. Long overdue. Use the money wisely. Boy I would shake your big toe. Great suggestion.
I second the motion!
This country needs help,, so much of the most important facilities needed , but yet none seem to be a priority in this place, sad