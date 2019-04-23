Drug rehab centre ‘urgently needed’ in Dominica

Senior Drug Abuse Prevention Officer Malcolm St Rose is calling on the government to construct a comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation facility on island.

“Being that treatment is part and parcel of the prevention approach, it is our dream to see the establishment of a comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation facility on island,” St. Rose said while addressing a national consultation held here recently. “We may not arrive at the ultimate goal in a heist but in the interim a halfway house will suffice.”

According to him, any country wishing to address alcohol dependence and other issues of chronic drug use such as vagrancy, must possess a keen interest and in this regard, take intentional steps towards the establishment of such a centre where those impacted can be treated and rehabilitated.

St. Rose said in view of what one can refer to as a rapid decline in society with respect to a general disregard for law and order and where the rights of citizens are not preserved, where life itself is not respected as much, “a call for a treatment and rehab centre is as urgent as the proposed new hospital, the reconstruction of the much-talked-about Marigot Hospital and any other health facility anywhere on this island.”

The Consultation was held under the theme “Resilient Families, Strong Communities”.