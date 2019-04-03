DSC and UVI sign agreement for continued partnership

The Dominica State College (DSC) and the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a ten year agreement to continue their relationship.

The agreement was signed during a special ceremony held at the DSC on Monday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President of Business Development and Innovation at the UVI, Haldane Davies said,

“Several years ago way back in about 2007 there was an agreement that was signed between the Dominica State College and the University of the Virgin Islands that ran for about 5 years and granted students the opportunity to attend the UVI at a discounted rate. That expired around 2012/2013…”

He added, “We see the importance of really extending the opportunity to students here in Dominica once again.”

According to Davies, under the previous agreement, students received around $2000 or thereabout. Now, they are going to be receiving almost $6000 annually, “per student, from us, on their tuition.”

He said that additionally, there will be opportunities for joint research and collaboration between the faculty of the UVI and the Faculty and staff at the DSC.

“Student exchange, faculty exchange, we can move back and forth, collaborate and work on a number of different areas,” Davies explained.

“We have also provided smooth transition for 2+2 and 2+3 programs that allow students here to complete two years and then transition with all of their credits coming with them to UVI to allow them to complete their bachelor’s degree in 4 years,” he noted.