DSC awarded for winning Innovation Camp 2019

The Dominica State College (DSC) was awarded at a prize-giving ceremony the DSC on Thursday May 2nd, 2019, for winning the Junior Achievement (JA) Dominica and Scotiabank Innovation Camp 2019 which was held recently at the Dominica Public Service Union Hall.

At the event, four school teams were given the task of finding innovative solutions to challenges that emerge in the world of finance and business.

Executive Director of Junior Achievement Dominica, Rhanda Alexander Alfred, who spoke at the prize-giving ceremony, said the innovation camp was based on an interactive online program.

“Scotiabank and Junior Achievement Americas joined, in order to develop the program: Economics for Success, an interactive online program, designed for youth between the ages of 14 to 20,” Alexander Alfred said. “The program entails of having the students have a correct management of their finances and clarity on professional goals, interest and values for a successful future.”

She said an innovation camp formed part of the program.

“It was at that innovation camp that our DSC students emerged winners. They won with their presentation centered around the need to develop a “SWIFT” online based platform. The “SWIFT” stood for Snapchat, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter,” Alexander Alfred added. “Theirs was a platform able to promote and deliver improved financial literacy programs to students.”

The winning team takes home a trophy, $500 in prize money and certificates of achievement.

Meantime, Director of student activities of DSC, Trudy Christian said DSC encourages their students to take part in these types of events to improve their holistic development.

“At the Dominica state college, we like to encourage students to take part in activities and events that will contribute towards their holistic development and when Ms. Alexander called me and informed me about the innovation challenge… I was very pleased to be invited for our students to participate,” she said.

Christian said as the reigning champion of the Innovation Camp, she was glad that the DSC accepted Alexander-Alfred’s challenge that they should participate to try to retain their championship.

“I am very proud that these students would be able to do so and take part in the competition successfully and I’m also proud that the DSC continues to encourage students in those sorts of endeavors despite some of the hardship we have to endure particularly post Hurricane Maria.”

The DSC winning team comprises Kodie Jean Jacques, Kieyah Lawrence, Kayjah Charles and Shaniah Edwards who will represent Dominica at the online based Regional Innovation Camp with other JA students from across the Caribbean and the Americas, in May 2019.

The other participating teams included the Convent High School (CHS), Isaiah Thomas Secondary School (ITSS) and Dominica Grammar School (DGS).

In 2017, the DSC team participated in the Regional Innovation Camp and placed 1st against all other countries.