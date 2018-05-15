They were passionate and they sounded sincere in their presentations but that was not enough to secure victory for the Dominica Nurses Association (DNA) when they debated the Dominica State College (DSC) on Saturday May 12 at the DPSU building in Roseau.

The topic was: “Nurses who have gained training and experience in the Dominica health sector should not migrate post natural disaster.”

The proposing DSC team won by a margin of 23 points (295 – 272) having effectively argued that while nurses had the right to migrate if they wished, such a move was inappropriate immediately after a disaster because the essential service that the nurses provide becomes even more critical at that time.

“De nurses not there, de plane , de plane, it going to crash,” Asworth Norris who was awarded Best Speaker on the DSC team, exclaimed, borrowing from the lyrics of a popular Dominican calypso to emphasize the potential impact of nurse migration on health care delivery after a disaster.

It was the judges’ opinion, as expressed by the chief judge, that while the DNA team did a thorough job of outlining the negative working conditions such as inadequate resources, low salaries and work place bullying which they say cause nurses to migrate, they did not adequately address the “post-disaster” aspect of the topic.

The DSC debaters were Ellen Commodore, Ashford Morris and Oghechie Ejingerie. The DNA team consisted of Benika Benjamin who was adjudged the best speaker on her team as well as Athenia Ambo and Yolanda Rodney-Jno Baptiste.

Meanwhile, Rosie Felix, president of the Dominica Nurses Association (DNA) which organized the debate, told DNO in an interview afterwards, that the activity had achieved its objectives.

“I got my nurses.. I got to expose them to public speaking and you know, debating, you know, a relevant topic and as I said earlier, sensitizing the public on why nurses migrate and remind us too of our calling to serve,” Felix stated. “Though we agree for a nurse it’s a calling, yes, but for the service industry, for the government, it’s not a calling so they have to, you know, put something in place to retain nurses.”

The debate formed part of activities organized by the DNA for International Nurses Day which was observed in Dominica and the rest of the world on May 12.

Information from the DNA reveals that about 14 nurses left Dominica following the passage of Hurricane Maria last September, sparking concerns that this might have an effect on health delivery on the island.