A group of students of the Dominica State College (DSC) has embarked on a new initiative to help promote a resilient Dominica by engaging in activities activities that helps promote healthy habits and cleaner surroundings.

The DSC Culventure Club recently held a beach cleanup at Donkey Beach in Canefield as part of a “go green movement.”

This movement will continue as a bi-monthly event at different locations on the island, engaging in various cleanup activities, among others.

During the month of February, Black History Month is being observed worldwide and in recognition of the observance, the club will be hosting a talk on the topic ‘Know your culture, Know your roots’ on the last Thursday in February. A special speaker will be engaged o help raise awareness of Dominica’s culture and ancestors.