Climate resilience has become a buzzword in the recent lingo of the Post-Maria response mechanism. The government asserts that Dominica can become the first climate resilient country in the world and continues to communicate this message encouraging the public to get on board.

For its part, the Dominican public has responded in various ways voicing their concerns and seeing actions taken by private individuals and companies both in support and criticism of this position.

The youth of the Dominica State College, in particular, have responded in a rather commendable way, specifically the Literary and Debate Society.

Recently, a debate was held at the UWI auditorium on Friday 29th June 2018 on the topic, “Achieving the goal of becoming the first climate resilient country in the world is a real possibility”.

The proposing team consisted of Kareen George, Ogechi Ejingiri, and T’kaeyah Jno Baptiste while on the opposing team there was Elleen Commodore, Carsim Birmingham and Abiyomhi Joseph. In that debate, we saw the opposing team met out a solid victory against the proposition, essentially their argument being that “No it is not possible for Dominica to be the first climate resilient country”.

Elleen Commodore in her speech cited that any good goal must be S.M.A.R.T (specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and timely). The goal to be first the climate resilient country is not S.M.A.R.T, Elleen argued, there is no way to assess it as achievable.

Chief judge Kevin Francis speaking on behalf of the judges stated that they wished more use had been made of statistical evidence on both sides and recommended that the technical division of the college should be included in such a debate. He pointed out that ,ultimately, the opposing team’s argument contained more compelling evidence.

Elleen Commodore won best speaker and Abiyomhi Jospeh won best rebuttal receiving various prizes for their efforts. Remarkably the debate was done completely on the initiative of the students.

However, they did receive support. Trudy Christian lecturer and mentor to the club was able to help manage and organize the event in a manner that helped make it a success.

Several sponsors supported the event including Dominica News Online. See gallery below for more photos including the debate flyer and list of sponsors.