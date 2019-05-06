DSC holds annual Career Fair

The Department of Student Affairs of the Dominica State College is pleased to announce its annual Career Fair which will be held on Friday 3rd May 2019 at the DSC Upper Campus.

As the semester comes to a close, and graduation approaches, there will once again be a big influx of young graduates on the job market. In recognition of this, the Career Fair is being organized to expose the students to both private and public sector job opportunities, as well as to give them the opportunity to present their qualifications and interests in a formal way to potential employers. The students stand to benefit from their interactions with the employers present as they will learn a bit more about what employers are looking for in an employee.

The Career Fair is open to all students of the Dominica State College and students who have already filed for graduation are specifically encouraged to attend. Over twenty companies have been invited to participate in the fair. Students who attend are encouraged to walk with a resume or curriculum vitae, which they can fine tune ahead of the fair with the assistance of the Career Development Coordinator, Miss Bowers. The Career Fair will commence at 8:30 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m.