On Thursday 1st November, the Department of Student Affairs at the Dominica State College

held an Independence Quiz Competition among the different faculties of the school.

Questions covered Dominica’s pre and post independence history, Dominica’s Prime Ministers and

Presidents (past and present), National symbols and political history.

The Faculty of Health Sciences, represented by Atma Terrell and Celine Christopher emerged victorious and were

awarded a $300 cash prize sponsored by Gateway Solutions. The Faculty of Arts and Sciences, represented by Elleen Commodore and Ke-Sean Peter, came in second place. They also received a cash prize compliments Gateway Solutions.

Director of Student Activities, Trudy Christian, described the quiz competition as a great success. She said that the goal of the competition was to stimulate interest in the student population about Dominica and its history.

She said that this quiz competition and others of its type, will hopefully, become a staple of DSC student activities and campus life.