Director of Student Activities at the Dominica State College, Trudy Christian has said that “the girls have been preparing and are ready to put on a spectacular show this evening” in the 2019 Miss DSC Mas Jamboree.

The event, carded for this evening, is said to be packed with performances and entertainment. Dominica’s popular local Bouyon band ‘Triple Kay’ is now on the line up along with various other groups and performers.

The six contestants who will be vying for the title of Miss Mas Jamboree are: Hallie Bruney, contestant number one from Thibaud; Kristel Ferrol, contestant number two from Portsmouth; Sheraine Mills, contestant number three from Jimmit; Le Sean Bellot, contestant number four from Elmshall; Shelise Bell, contestant number four from Giraudel and Betty-Ann Tavernier, contestant number six from Galleon.

Miss Christian also stated that the show will be judged in six rounds.

“The first round will be the runway segment, where the ladies will display their talents in modeling and the second round this evening, will be the talent round. Their creativity and talents will come to life on the stage,” Christian stated. Then, we will have the thematic wear where they will be displaying different themes with different concepts of costumes and then there will be the swimwear round and the evening wear round which the ladies are particularly excited for, so they will be showing their grace and style on that stage and some very fabulous evening wear creations and lastly, the round that people are often nervous about – the question and answer round.”

The event starts at five o’clock in carnival city with preliminary performances from the artists and the show at five thirty.

Miss Christian said that the show is the highlight of the Dominica State College’s extra-curricular activities and is urging people to come and support the students because they have put in a lot of effort and a lot of work, therefore the show is really something to look forward to.

Tickets are only $25 regular and $35 for limited seating.

There will be an after party after the show in which various artistes will be featured. They are Phael Lander, Black Diamond, Colton T, Triple Kay, Asa Bantan, Keks Mafia, DJ Taffy, DJ Flow, Carsim Birmingham and more.