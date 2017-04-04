The Division of General Studies of Dominica State College has announced the college’s newest initiative, Advanced Placement.

High school students from the 4th and 5th forms can now take a college level course in each of DSC’s three semesters. Besides the obvious advantage of already obtaining transferable college credit, even before officially becoming an actual college student–hence finishing a degree even faster. Advanced Placement would also assist students in their personal orientation, in that they have been exposed to a college environment, making the transition to tertiary education even easier after graduating high school. Additionally, depending on the courses in which students choose to enroll, the students can use the coursework to supplement their CSEC preparations.

Moreover, once a student has been accepted into the Advanced Placement Program, they have ‘jumped the line’ and have effectively pre-registered for DSC. The courses blocked off for Advanced Placement are introductory level courses, which would automatically count towards every DSC student’s degree plan. Courses will be offered via a variety of platforms to cater to students both in and out of the Roseau area.

Dominica State College remains committed, to being current in educational opportunities and practices and is determined to play its part in the continued education of the nation’s citizens.