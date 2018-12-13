The annual Dominica State College-organized extra-curricular event, Mas Jamboree, returns this year after what organizers describe as an “unfortunate absence” last carnival season.

The show will be held on Wednesday February 27th 2019 from 5pm at Carnival City.

In a statement, the DSC says the Mas Jamboree promises to be a spectacular event which will highlight the talent and creativity of the DSC student body.

Six young ladies have been chosen to compete for the title in the Miss DSC Mas Jamboree pageant which is the highlight of the event.

They are Hallie Bruney, Kristel Ferrol, Sheraine Mills, Le Sean Bellot, Shelise Bell and Betty-Ann Tavernier.

At a small, private ceremony on December 7th 2018, the contestants signed their contracts and were sashed. They will be officially launched in January 2019 and are expected to make several public appearances prior to the pageant date.

The Dominica State College is encouraging all potential sponsors and stakeholders to come forward willingly to recreate what has become one of the most anticipated events during Mas Domnik.