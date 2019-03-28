Debaters at the Dominica State College (DSC) have successfully argued against the independent regulation of the water sector in Dominica.

The debate was organized by Dominica Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO) as part of a activities to mark World Water Day which was observed on March 22nd 2019.

The topic was, ‘Be it resolved that the water sector should be regulated by an independent body similar to the telecommunications and energy sectors’.

The opposing team, which comprised Kodie Jean-Jacques and Chalika Vidal, amassed 682 points to triumph over their opponents, Allyna Bernard and Angelique Dorival, who obtained 598.5 points.

Leader of the proposing team, Allyna Bernard was satisfied with the result conceding that their opponents presented strong points.

“I feel the results were very fair, The opposing side had really strong points and I loved their enthusiasm while they were speaking. I was enticed…it was very well done. I appreciate it, I loved it,” she remarked.

She said her team’s two main points for the debate were that an independent regulatory body would cause effective communication and also would help ease the strain on the government of Dominica.

Leader of the opposing team, Kodie Jean-Jacques also spoke to DNO and said this win has boosted his self-esteem when it comes to debating.

“Recently I took part in the windward island debating competing and winning this debate was really a boost of my self-esteem in terms of debating and I feel really good,” he exclaimed.

He said one of the main points put forward by his team was the potential increase in cost to DOWASCO of an independent regulator.

“My team was arguing that the regulatory bodies would increase the total cost of DOWASCO. My team was also arguing that the regulatory bodies would be subject to corruption and we argued that DOWASCO has already been in existence for 30 years, so adding a regulatory body now would only cause tension,” Jean-Jacques explained.

He said the debate was very well put together and his opponents put up a tough fight.

Chalika Vidal of the opposing team was adjudged best speaker for her team as well as for the competition overall. The speaker award for the the proposing team went to Allyna Bernard.

Meantime, Water Resources Officer of DOWASCO, Louise Alfred said the purpose of this debate was to get college students more involved in DOWASCO’s week of activities.

“We had a debate organised for the college because we had site visits, posters…and essay competitions organised for the primary and secondary schools, so we wanted to find a way to in incorporate the college into our week of activities so we decided to have a debate,” she stated

Alfred said this is the first time that DOWASCO has organised a debate with DSC and hopes to have more in the future.