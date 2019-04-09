DSC to stage ‘dress to impress’ fashion show

The Department of Student Affairs of the Dominica State College has announced the staging of the first ever “Dress to Impress Fashion Show.”

The event is being organized by the Career Development Coordinator, Miss Ellena Bowers.

The fashion show is meant to showcase to the DSC students, who will soon be entering the world work, different ways to dress professionally while still embracing their sense of style. In addition to the fashion show, the DSC also carries out biweekly seminars for students on topics such as ‘Do’s and Don’ts at an Interview’, ‘Resolving Conflict in the Workplace’ and ‘Workplace Etiquette.’ The fashion show is a continuation of the work that the department is doing to ensure that DSC students are well prepared for their professional lives after they leave the college.

The Dominica State College is partnering, in this venture, with Ramon’s Men and Women’s Clothing on Cork Street and Faithful Hands Boutique on Independence Street . Guiyave Restaurant and Patisserie is also a sponsor of the event.

The fashion show will be held on Thursday, 11th April 2019 at 11:45 am at the DSC Upper Campus in Stockfarm and will feature both male and female models who attend the DSC.