Director of the Dominica Social Security (DSS), Janice Jean Jacques Thomas, says the greatest concern of the DSS, is the continued avoidance of contributions by workers in the construction sector.

She said this has always been and continues to be a challenging area for the institution although that after hurricane Maria, the sector has also shown significant growth

Thomas says the DSS is trying to organize a meeting next year to address this situation.

“Our officers keep visiting them, so we are hoping to have a meeting with the organization [Builders and Contractors Association of Dominica], although I suspect the offending parties are not members of the association but we are seeking to meet with them in the New Year,” she stated

Another major concern, she pointed out is that construction sector workers are the ones most prone to injuries and if their contributions are not paid, they will not qualify for benefits from the DSS.

“Our concern too, is not just [that] we are not just receiving the contributions from them. [It] is the risk these workers are exposed to; they are the ones that are more likely to have an accident on the job. So, if their contributions are not paid, then they cannot qualify for the disablement or even death benefit to their defendants,” she explained.

Thomas continues to call on those engaged in the construction sector to honour their obligations to Social Security as far as their employees’ are concerned.