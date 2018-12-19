DSS Director calls on construction workers to pay upDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 19th, 2018 at 3:10 PM
Director of the Dominica Social Security (DSS), Janice Jean Jacques Thomas, says the greatest concern of the DSS, is the continued avoidance of contributions by workers in the construction sector.
She said this has always been and continues to be a challenging area for the institution although that after hurricane Maria, the sector has also shown significant growth
Thomas says the DSS is trying to organize a meeting next year to address this situation.
“Our officers keep visiting them, so we are hoping to have a meeting with the organization [Builders and Contractors Association of Dominica], although I suspect the offending parties are not members of the association but we are seeking to meet with them in the New Year,” she stated
Another major concern, she pointed out is that construction sector workers are the ones most prone to injuries and if their contributions are not paid, they will not qualify for benefits from the DSS.
“Our concern too, is not just [that] we are not just receiving the contributions from them. [It] is the risk these workers are exposed to; they are the ones that are more likely to have an accident on the job. So, if their contributions are not paid, then they cannot qualify for the disablement or even death benefit to their defendants,” she explained.
Thomas continues to call on those engaged in the construction sector to honour their obligations to Social Security as far as their employees’ are concerned.
2 Comments
Instead of just saying they must pay up, why don’t you get the government to enforce its tax and DSS collection. Dominica is not that big that you don’t know who these people are. All you need to do is drive around and see which houses are being repaired or built and take it from there.
You guys talk a lot, but fall woefully short on enforcement. Just a set of talk.
When people apply for construction permits, update those permits or when those places are visited during construction inspections it’s on the Gov’t to figure out how many people are employed at those work sites and if those people are paying their Social Security obligations. To ask construction workers. bus drivers etc to voluntarily surrender those payments seem like a failing system.
How about when bus drivers go to renew their licenses they must make their SS payments at the same time?
How about when an engineering firm, architectural firm etc commences construction they pre-pay the SS benefits for those under their employ and that of their sub-contractors?