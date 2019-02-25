Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT) held their first alumni meeting for entrepreneurs to create relationships and provide them with the services that are needed to build their businesses.

The meeting took place at the Public Service Union (PSU) Conference Room on Thursday, February 21st, 2019.

Administrative Assistant at the Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT), Sari Antoine, in an interview with DNO, said that from previous discussions with the entrepreneurs, they found it fit to form this alumni.

“Today we are having our first alumni meeting. We discussed it among ourselves and based on feedback that we have received from our entrepreneurs, we found it suiting to create an alumni to strengthen our relationship and the services that we are able to provide for our entrepreneurs, “ she explained.

Antoine mentioned some of the organisations that are involved with this initiative.

“For our first alumni meeting today, we have Mr. Shayan Monelle, from Invest Dominica Authority and he will be enlightening our entrepreneurs on the process on how they can obtain duty free and give them more of a feel of what Invest Dominica Authority can really offer them as young entrepreneurs,” she said.

Antoine revealed that the initiative also includes the formation of a new collaboration with the Dominica News Online (DNO).

“At a later date we’re going to formally introduce them to marketing with DNO who will be offering them a very attractive package in terms of prompting them with their marketing and basically give them a feel for how to get a lot of exposure,”

She added “We also have an entrepreneur of our own, Mrs. Milva Irish Bellot, who is also a broker who will be offering them brokerage services at a discounted course.”

The DYBT official further added, “We also want to introduce our entrepreneurs in bulk buying due to the scarcity of certain products that most of them use that they find difficulty in retrieving so we’re hoping that in order to have their products on the shelf more consistently were trying to assist them on that note in introducing them to bulk buying as part of the DYBT alumni,”

Antoine said this is just the beginning of their alumni and things will improve as time progresses.