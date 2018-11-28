The Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT), in collaboration with the Dominica State College (DSC), hosted a symposium and panel discussion on “the impact of community tourism on the local economy “on Tuesday, Nov 27, 2018.

The objective of of symposium, according to DYBT Coordinator, Kerry-Ann Remie, is to provide information that can enable young people to strengthen their community tourism projects.

“To share best practices on community tourism, to identify entrepreneurial avenues which impacts the Dominica Community Tourism experience and for them to understand the economic benefits of community tourism,” Remie explained.

Remie believes that Agriculture is important not only for Dominica but for the community tourism aspect, “in terms of certain plants that we can grow, certain animals we can rear.”

The panelists comprised Josephine Dublin-Prince of the Mero Community Tourism Project, Lazare Charles of the Layou Community Project, Community Tourism Consultant, Lester Riviere and a representative from the Eco-Tourism Association Parry Bellot.

Students from the entrepreneurial, tourism, hospitality and agriculture class of the DSC also took part in the discussion which is one activities that was organized for Global Entrepreneurship Week observed here recently.

“Every year the Dominica Youth Business Trust work in collaboration with the DSC to put on one segment of the Global Entrepreneurship Week and that’s a symposium highlighting community-based tourism, “Director of the Division of Tourism and Hospitality Studies at the DSC Katie Julien told DNO during an interview.

“During that time we don’t only deal with Tourism and Hospitality majors, but we include agriculture as well as entrepreneurship,” she added, pointing out that the tourism product that is provided to visitors it encompasses agriculture, entrepreneurship and tourism services.

“All the students, if we have to look at it, they don’t necessarily have to depend on working for someone upon graduation,” she stated. “They can actually open their own small businesses.

She said the agricultural students can work with the tourism industry by providing fruits and vegetables, meats, fish among other produce to restaurants and hotels.

“We need to be able to promote what we produce,” she said. “Eat what we produce, produce what we eat and stop importing so many types of things.”

Julien went on to say that visitors are coming Dominica to experience something different from what they are accustomed to.