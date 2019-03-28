The Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT) has officially launched its tool library.

A special ceremony was held on Wednesday at the Physical Planning Parking Lot in Goodwill, the current location of the facility.

Gardening tools, grinders, molds for soap production, blenders are among a number of items which will be made available to entrepreneurs to assist with their business.

The DYBT received $35,000 from the Canadian-funded Promotion of Regional Opportunities for Produce through Enterprise and Linkages (PROPEL) Project, for the library.

Coordinator of the DYBT, Kerry-Ann Remie said during an address at the ceremony that one of the new initiatives supported by this project, was the acquisition of a 40 foot container to house both a rotational production area for the agro-processors and the establishment of a tool library.

“The tool library allows patrons to check out or borrow tools, equipment, how to do instructional manuals, functioning either as a rental shop with a charge for borrowing the tools or more commonly, free of charge, as a form of community sharing,” she explained.

Remie said that the objective for setting up a tool library are, “to allow access for difficult-to-source tools for the entrepreneurs to give them a chance to set up a business at a lower cost and to assist in building community with readily available tools for more money generating projects.”

Minister for Youth Affairs, Sports and Constituency Development Justina Charles encouraged the young entrepreneurs to take care of the tools and return them after being used.

“I am hoping that with the tool library, that when people come and they rent the tools; they borrow the tools. At least, they will take care of it like it belong to them,” she stated. “We have to make sure the young people take care of the tools and return them in good condition that it can be used.”

Charles is recommending a penalty clause in the arrangement between DYBT and the user to encourage the client to take care of the tools.

“Because when we give things and it is given to them very easily they don’t pay special attention,” she remarked.