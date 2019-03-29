DYBT to hold 3rd youth competition

The Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT) is holding its youth competition for the third year.

Operation Management System Administrator of the DYBT, Dian Laronde said at a DYBT press conference on Thursday that this is an effort to encourage and foster an entrepreneurial spirit within young people on island.

According to her, there will be a poster competition which target students from ages 8 to 11, under the theme: “My Business of the future”.

“The activity will inspire students to begin thinking of viable enterprises which they can pursue in the future,” Laronde stated.

The second activity is a competition dubbed “A Day in the life of An Entrepreneur” and it targets young people from 12 to 18 years.

She explained that this activity will emphasize the importance of the entrepreneurial spirit within the context of society and encourage students to experience a day in the life of successful entrepreneurs.

Laronde said the essay competition will give the top winners the opportunity to shadow an entrepreneur which they wrote about during Global Entrepreneurship week 2019, in November.

The trust encourages all primary, secondary and tertiary schools to participate.

For further information students are asked to check their school’s office or visit the Dominica Youth Business Trust Facebook page.