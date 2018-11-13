The Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT) plans to host a new series this year dubbed, ‘12 Days of Christmas’ where twelve entrepreneurs and their business ventures will be highlighted.

Enterprise Development Officer for the DYBT, Phillip Rolle, made the announcement at a press conference held at the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) Building recently.

The series will run from the 6th to the 21st of December.

“We will be putting on short videos on our YouTube page where we will display our entrepreneurs and their products – what they offer,” he said.

Rolle continued, “Then we are trying to rope in a small promotion during that time period by which the entrepreneurs will be offering discounts of their services and products to the general public.”

According to him, the DYBT is trying to have three main objectives in mind.

“To give 12 entrepreneurs a platform to build brand awareness during the Christmas season, to persuade the public to support young entrepreneurs and to create an avenue for entrepreneurs to increase clientele through offering of discounts,” he revealed.

During its years in operation, the DYBT has trained over 500 young people and a number of jobs have been created.