An earthquake shook large sections of Dominica on Friday afternoon.

The 5.8 magnitude quake took place at 3:54 pm, 93 mile east north east of Roseau at a depth of 21 kilometers, according to the UWI Seismic Research Center.

Many Dominicans took to social media to report the quake.

It was also reportedly felt in Martinique and St. Lucia.

There are no reports of damages.