Several reports have been made about an earthquake which shook Dominica about 1:30 pm today.

Residents from various areas including Fond Canie, Cockrane, Pte. Michel, Castle Comfort, Roseau and surrounding areas have reported feeling the earthquake.

DNO is unable, at this time, to provide information about the exact location and magnitude of the earthquake as there has been no official report from the UWI Sesimic Research Centre.

We will continue to monitor and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.