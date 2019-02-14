“Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people in the EC remain among the most vulnerable and at risk for marginalisation simply for expressing their authentic selves,” says Executive Director of The Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality (ECADE), Kenita Placide.

“Seventy years ago, the world came together to establish through the UDHR, that we should not penalise people for who they love, for how or where they were born. Further, it established that the most vulnerable and marginalised among us must be provided the necessary protection and support. We are way behind in recognising that these inalienable and indivisible rights belong to all.”

ECADE is founded on, and works with, human rights organisation across the eastern Caribbean to advance the principles of the UDHR which states that: “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights” and “All are equal before the law and are entitled without any discrimination to equal protection of the law”.

ECADE takes the opportunity to call on governments of the Caribbean to stand for human rights by adopting the relevant human rights in various stages of ratification across the EC.

As UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet states in her 2018 message, “We are born ‘free and equal,’ but millions of people on this planet do not stay free and equal. Their dignity is trampled and their rights are violated on a daily basis.