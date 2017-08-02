Roseau, Dominica ( August 1, 2017 ) — Director General of the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA), Mr. Donald McPhail, has updated the Cabinet of Ministers of the Commonwealth of Dominica on development plans for an International Airport for Dominica.

The high profile meeting took place on the fringes of the Parliamentary Debate on the 2017/2018 National Budget just footsteps away from the House of Assembly at the State House Conference Center.

Also in attendance was His Excellency Charles Savarin, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica and other officials.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said, “Very soon the Government shall invite a wide cross section of the population to provide an update. For the project to be successful we will need the fullest cooperation of all.”

In his 2017/2018 National Budget Address on Thursday, July 27th, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance declared that the Government of Dominica had moved forward with plans for the development of an international airport and established an airport development fund as of May 2017.

The fund “has been capitalized with US$10 million from the Citizenship by Investment Programme,” the Prime Minister announced. He further stated, “Government has taken the decision that an amount of US$5 million will be paid into that fund on a monthly basis.”