The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Monetary Council has approved the disbursement grants of EC$1 million to the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica and EC$0.25 million to the Government of St Kitts and Nevis to assist with emergency relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Earlier this month, the ECCB Monetary Council also approved grants of EC$1 million each to the Governments of Anguilla and Antigua and Barbuda.

As the ECCB continues to extend support to its member countries that have been impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, Governor, Timothy N. J. Antoine will lead a delegation from the Bank to the Commonwealth of Dominica on Friday, 29 September. The Governor and his team will meet with the Honourable Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, tour the island to get a first-hand assessment of the damage, and distribute relief supplies.

Governor Antoine has also established a Relief Committee within the ECCB to coordinate assistance and make recommendations for providing urgent assistance to the Governments and people of Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda and the Commonwealth of Dominica.