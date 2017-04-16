The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has extended the submission deadline for entries for the 2016/2017 OECS Essay Competition to April 28.

The OECS Essay Competition is open to students in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) countries, aged 14 to 19. Students will be required to write on one of the following topics:

A country’s standard of living is linked to its ability to produce its own goods and services. Discuss. In this age of modern technology, libraries are obsolete and work needs to be done to make them more relevant. Discuss. The United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union can negatively impact the OECS economies. Discuss.

The entries, which will be judged in two categories: ages 14 to 16 and ages 17 to 19, must be typewritten and 750 to 1000 words in length. The submissions will be assessed for content, soundness of points, logical development, knowledge of the subject, command of language and presentation.

Essays must be submitted to the ECCB Headquarters or to the Bank’s Agency Office in the respective member countries.

Cash prizes amounting to EC$10,000 will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners in each category, while grants amounting to EC$6,000 will be awarded to their respective schools. The schools with the most entries in the top 10 for each category will also receive a cash award of EC$500 each.