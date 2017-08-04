The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has launched its new website.

The website was launched during a press conference on Wednesday.

Governor of the ECCB, Timothy Antoine who was speaking at the launching ceremony said the launch of the new website marks a significant milestone for the company.

“The launch of our new website marks a significant milestone in our relentless pursuit on delivering exceptional service to the people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union [ECCU],” he said.

According to Antoine strategically the new website is an expression of the ECCU/ECCB commitment to enhance the effectiveness.

“It is a celebration of our STAR’S mantra which stands for service excellence, team work, accountability and results,” he stated.

Furthermore Antoine stated further that in February 2016 he informed the management team that, “there are some things in our bank that need a facelift, others an overhaul and still others a funeral.”

“Our current website needs a funeral…,” he noted.

“We anticipate that the website will be a powerful vehicle for connecting the ECCB with citizens, members of the media, students, researchers, academics, policy makers, social partners and development partners among others,” Antoine added.

The new website features a cleaner and more modern look as well as a discussion forum functionality where persons can share ideas, ask questions and submit concerns. The website also allows persons to access statistical data, conduct data comparisons of the ECCB member countries and generate graphical depictions such as charts. And for the coin enthusiasts, persons can now order commemorative coins via our website.

The ECCB invites you to visit its new and improved website on the link below.

www.eccb-centralbank.org