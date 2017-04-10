ECCU governments raise EC$10 billion on Regional Government Securities MarketDominica News Online - Monday, April 10th, 2017 at 2:37 PM
As the Regional Government Securities Market (RGSM) approaches its 15th anniversary, member states are celebrating their success in raising over $10.6 billion in Treasury bills and Bonds to finance government operations.
The RGSM was established in November 2002 and has served as an important source of financing for governments at a time when access to bilateral and multilateral assistance has diminished.
The Regional Debt Coordinating Committee (RDCC) has direct oversight for the RGSM. It comprises the senior officials from the Ministry Finance of the countries of the ECCU and the Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB). The current chairman is Dr Aidan Harrigan, Permanent Secretary of Anguilla.
At its first meeting for 2017, the RDCC reported that the value of bids from investors in the regional market increased by 2.1 per cent in 2016 to $1.5 billion. The increase was realised in spite of the decline in the number of securities issued on the RGSM, which fell to 51 from 53. In light of the fall in deposit rates at commercial banks, investors were able to seize the opportunity to increase their returns by purchasing government securities.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.