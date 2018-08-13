Economist calls for “robust” immigration programme to address Dominica’s declining populationDominica News Online - Monday, August 13th, 2018 at 7:55 AM
Economist, McCarthy Marie, has expressed concern about the steady population decline in Dominica.
Using information provided by the Ministry of Health, Immigration Department and Central Statistics Office, Marie noted a significant decrease in the number of births from 1,501 in 1995 to 796 in 2016.
He attributed this to social issues, including women’s pursuit of higher education, which, in addition to medical advice against pregnancy after the age of forty, hinders procreation.
“Women go to school longer, so they put off having children… So, most women have their first child when they’re about twenty-eight; and since it is not advisable to have children after forty, the amount of time for a woman to have a child safely, is kind of limited,” Marie explained.
Marie is also of the view that there is sufficient circumstantial evidence to formulate a hypothesis that the decline in births is also partly due to significant infertility in the male population, which he believes is mainly caused by a once-popular chemical pesticide used in banana production. According to him, the ministry of health should seriously look into the reproductive capacity of the population with a view to formulating and implementing policies and programmes to reverse the alarming decline in births.
“It would seem reasonable to formulate a hypothesis that many men are infertile… and they would have been made so by a chemical called Dibromochloropropane (DBCP) which was sold in Dominica under the brand name nemagon…” he remarked. “Nemagon is a nematicide that was widely used in banana production. In the 1980s in particular, Dominica had a large amount of bananas planted everywhere… lots of people were banana farmers and/or workers who came into direct contact with the product. Other persons could have come into contact with the chemical from the runoff from banana farms into rivers and streams.”
Meanwhile, Marie pointed out that in most years in the period between 1995 to 2016, out-migration exceeded inward migration with an average net out-migration of 519 persons per year.
“Interestingly, in 2012 and 2014 inward migration exceeded out migration by 142 and 1421 respectively. Generally, the early years during the period had higher rates of out migration than the later years,” he stated. “For example, 1995, 1996 and 1999 had net out migration in excess of 1000 persons. In more recent times, from 2001 to 2016 net out migration has been modest, averaging about 390 per year.”
Marie also noted an increase in deaths in Dominica, from 584 in 1995 to 686 in 2016. This, he credited to an older population, and various non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
In response to the question as to what is to be done, Marie warned that the country will “simply collapse” for lack of people if the trends in births and deaths continue, as Dominica is quite literally dying.
“A robust, targeted immigration programme should be put in place if we are to avoid the fate of Japan” he opined.
In September 2016, Chief Medical Officer, David Johnson, stated that NCDs were the main causes of death in Dominica.
Diabetes and cancer have been said to be the most prevalent NCDs among Dominicans.
Dominica’s population was calculated as 72,712 in 1995 and fell to 71,379 in 2016.
McCarthy Marie bread buttered on three sides, that is why u cannot understand why people have less children, well let me educate u, things are harder in Dominica today than they were 20 years ago. Our school system is sending children who cannot read or do arithmetic at the college level. Unless u send your child pioneer the other options give them a sub standard education. The prices of groceries are so high that you must get barrels from outside to survive. How can people raise children in a country like this? Alot of single mothers have to spread there legs or go to the red clinic to pay utility bills.
MARK
While one would agree that the population is dwindling or has there is one thing you have not mentioned, where should these reverse migration come from and there are reasons why people leave Dominica. unemployment , or extra hard work to survive which some of us have not experienced . Dominicans choose to go to the nearby French islands ,or further north for employment what seem as greener pastures would people leave these islands to come to Dominica? words are that most of the Haitians who come to Dominica do so with one thing in mind migration. example there are a number of them who ended up in the us virgin islands from the north do you have a solution or any idea where the reverse migration should come from ?
Thanks for the information Mac. We appreciate the effort to gather the data and present it in an easily digestible format. I wonder about the proposed immigration program though. Who? From where?
Who would want to migrate to Dominica and make her their permanent home? Dominicans in the diaspora? I seriously doubt that. Unless Babylon falls and the dollar dies that is not going to happen in any significant way. Even when they have entered their retirement years, as nostalgic and patriotic as they are the quality of health care and associated services are so different from what they are accustomed as to be a significant disincentive. I understand that the “English” Dominicans are returning, to England, in significant numbers.
Nationals from other countries? That only makes sense if their countries are worse off than D/a, and there are not many of those.
This brings us to the root of the issue: To stem the population decline & make D/a attractive requires raising the standard…
OK, thank you Mark Marie. So first of all that’s the kind of analysis I like to see published, although there is still a lot of verification of sources to be had.
However Mark makes some important points but he stayed far from identifying the increased economic hardship as a deterrent towards childbirth and for same reason a major deterrent to Foreign Direct investment which should increase the population by in-migration of foreigners.
So it is true we have a population problem, but to improve that we have to do one single thing and that is make better policies to make the cost of living lower and to make Dominica a more attractive place for foreign investment as compared to the rest of the OECS or CARICOM..BVIs Population is just about 30,000 and 60% of that are foreigners, Cayman similar situation …so it’s not only about fertility. The Economics have a big part to play. Soon our Social Security system will collapse too, no replacements of the old.
Your net migration numbers simply tells us that the policies at home are redundant. High unemployment, poor medical treatment and care for the non-communicable diseases that you mentioned, coupled with poor foreign direct investment, the most expensive port in the Eastern Caribbean and the most expensive electricity rates in the Eastern Caribbean all contributed to economic stagnation. Lack of affordable air access is one colossal problem that you and your selfish cohorts have rallied against for decades. It would be nice to see an article penned by you that states tangible solutions. As usual, it’s just more hot air that leads to nothing substantial.
Thank God McCarthy is just mouthing off and no policies will be formulated based on his OPINIONS. For someone who describes himself as an economist, these are so many flaws in his arguments, I am not even sure where to start.
– “it is not advisable to have children after forty…” It is not that it is not advisable to have children after 40. Biologically is it rare to bear children after 40.
– “partly due to significant infertility in the male population” – Where is the evidence?
– “they would have been made so by DBCP.” – Again where is the evidence?
He suggests: A robust, targeted immigration programme should be put in place if we are to avoid the fate of Japan”
How about this idea: Create opportunities and incentives for Dominican citizens to:
(a) remain on island
(b) return to the country after they finish their studies
(c) Expat Dominicans to return after they retire
Then (d) immigration of foreigners
Mark as usual, is day too late and a dollar short. There’s an annual report published by the University of the West Indies and International Monetary Fund that suggests population numbers for small island states. It also includes percentages or numbers of people that should be trained in specific fields to foster continued growth and development. I’ve been aware of this since my days at the Dominica Grammar School. Guys like yourself continue to deceive the Dominican population and now that we’re at “Critical Mass,” you suddenly see the light. Remember Mark, you and your boy Gregor Nassief raised hell fire against an international airport for Dominica. Now that Ross left and 30% of your GDP is gone, you’re talking. By the way, how did the failure to innovate and keep up the times work out for Dominicans? Welcome to the next level.
Wonder how he would describe his study now, if 2016 the island was literally dying. Just imagine with all that happening if literally would still be used.
Dominica is too hard for its citizens, its easier to leave the country than to stay and be at the mercy of poor people children who only purpose is to make life as hard as possible for other poor people. Dominica will mash you up, kill your dreams and break your spirit if you want to make it you have to become a ruthless Dominican.
Dominica is doomed and really what is there to offer,Have a pm in office for 18 years and what has he done,Dominica can never move forward.
real talk. this is a serious issue and it is not a partisan one.
Mr Marie I don’t think I have heard your voice re the ROSS ISSUE.This is the hot ticket item now.
It’s shameful that an incompetent and lazy PM would allow Ross to go.
We need answers.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go Now
I had a philosophical debate with myself on the toilet this morning. It was about as newsworthy as this article.
Mark Marie if you are worth your salt in economics you would realize people are leaving because of the poor state of the economy. Skerrit refuse to create jobs all he doing is creating dependency. What should sensible skilled people do? Why stay here to continue to enrichen skerrit and his friends? People follow the money so they are running to survival. Dominicans love their country no matter what, so if jobs were being provided they would not be running anywhere. Those overseas would love to come home but to what? DLP supporters are made up mostly of illiterates and greedy people who care nothing for country. three quarters are dumb worshippers they other quarter benefitting. How can this country improve? Just check Venezuela, this is our fate.
Education & Brain drain: In regards to the education sector i would like to see laws enforced for students who go out there to study and never return on government scholarships however that can only happen when our economy is welcoming enough and higher paying jobs presents itself.
Increase in Cost of Living: It’s so expensive for the normal man and woman to raise a child today because of the high cost of living. This can be fixed through many ways however an increase in the minimum wage is one way to begin and lowering of taxes on goods and services in the health sector and early childhood life is a next.
The Economy again….Everything can be fixed with a prospering economy, a reason why i will always bring it up. If our economy is booming in manufacturing, tourism, agro-processing and all the other sectors, then this in itself will attract people to our shores, not only those who have left and don’t want to come back but those who are well educated foreigners.