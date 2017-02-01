Minister for housing, land, and water resource management Reginald Austrie has stated that the construction of a twelve residential units building to accommodate the displaced victims of the December 26th fire in Silver Lake will be funded by the Citizenship By Investment Program (CBI).

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony held at the site of the fire on Tuesday afternoon, Austrie said that funds coming from the CBI will, in fact, push the construction to be completed by August 2017.

“This is where the money is coming from to build the apartments in Silver Lake….. We are hoping that by August it will be completed, and by September the people of Silver Lake can move into their brand new apartment buildings,” Austrie stated.

He specified that of the 20 displaced persons, eight will move into the “Phase 2” building and 12 will move into a “slightly bigger” building.

“We have to modify the designs to ensure that all the twenty families who were displaced because of the fire, will be united together again by September of this year,” he said.

Austrie has no doubt that under the guidance of trusted persons, the project even has the possibility of being completed earlier than planned.

“We will not have contractual difficulties, we will not have administrative difficulties, and I can guarantee you that in July before August, I will be here seeing you, giving you the keys to your beautiful two-bedroom and one-bedroom apartments here in Silver Lake,” Austrie noted.

He described the CBI as a ” major source of revenue for the country,” and it is “cold-hearted” of anyone seeking to destroy the program.

“Yes you can ask questions, yes you can seek clarification, but at this time where we are in our development, coming from the crisis of the year 2000, having grappled through the last 15 years trying to build an economy and here it is that we have found an opportunity to build our economy, I believe it is cold-hearted of anyone one of us to seek to destroy that program,” he stated.

He affirmed that destroying the CBI will be like destroying the economy of the country.

Austrie told the audience that the government of Dominica “is at your side” regardless of political affiliation.

“We are dealing with people, we are dealing with human beings, with Dominicans. Not because you were born in poverty, you must die in poverty. This is what you elect governments for, to improve your lives and living conditions,” Austrie remarked.