$1.6-million Silver lake housing project to be funded by CBI ProgramDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 1st, 2017 at 11:43 AM
Minister for housing, land, and water resource management Reginald Austrie has stated that the construction of a twelve residential units building to accommodate the displaced victims of the December 26th fire in Silver Lake will be funded by the Citizenship By Investment Program (CBI).
Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony held at the site of the fire on Tuesday afternoon, Austrie said that funds coming from the CBI will, in fact, push the construction to be completed by August 2017.
“This is where the money is coming from to build the apartments in Silver Lake….. We are hoping that by August it will be completed, and by September the people of Silver Lake can move into their brand new apartment buildings,” Austrie stated.
He specified that of the 20 displaced persons, eight will move into the “Phase 2” building and 12 will move into a “slightly bigger” building.
“We have to modify the designs to ensure that all the twenty families who were displaced because of the fire, will be united together again by September of this year,” he said.
Austrie has no doubt that under the guidance of trusted persons, the project even has the possibility of being completed earlier than planned.
“We will not have contractual difficulties, we will not have administrative difficulties, and I can guarantee you that in July before August, I will be here seeing you, giving you the keys to your beautiful two-bedroom and one-bedroom apartments here in Silver Lake,” Austrie noted.
He described the CBI as a ” major source of revenue for the country,” and it is “cold-hearted” of anyone seeking to destroy the program.
“Yes you can ask questions, yes you can seek clarification, but at this time where we are in our development, coming from the crisis of the year 2000, having grappled through the last 15 years trying to build an economy and here it is that we have found an opportunity to build our economy, I believe it is cold-hearted of anyone one of us to seek to destroy that program,” he stated.
He affirmed that destroying the CBI will be like destroying the economy of the country.
Austrie told the audience that the government of Dominica “is at your side” regardless of political affiliation.
“We are dealing with people, we are dealing with human beings, with Dominicans. Not because you were born in poverty, you must die in poverty. This is what you elect governments for, to improve your lives and living conditions,” Austrie remarked.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
Am I to understand that prior to the CBI nothing was being done and, no money was coming to DA? Between 2013 to the middle of 2016, every single project was Petro Caribe, which the government said would continue even while Venezuelans weren’t able to buy toilet paper or sanitary napkins. But NO MENTION of Petro Carib now. Is it dead now or, was the government lying to us? If my memory serves me right, I realize from sometime about October 2016, or say around the time the Iranian fugitive made his exodus from Dominica, everything about Dominica from salaries to NEP, to hotels, to pit toilet, to contract to build a private property that mysteriously got burned on night of Boxing Day, every single thing is now through CBI? Something is very fishy about the CBI because it appears to me that from January 1, 2017, after the CBS program the government is looking for ways to spend quickly use CBI money. I mean from that time, every single village council on island full of CBI money?
There was a time when everything was seemingly funded by Venezuela too..we not hearing bout Venezuela again since the economic Crisis there. But what’s important is giving the families a place to lay their head..This shouldn’t be an attempt to look for unwarranted support for the CBI in it’s current state..Everything is Politics in DA..That’s despicable!!
IF YOU DIDN’T KNOW, NOW YOU KNOW… something is up
Never have I ever seen CIB programme fund sooooooo many projects in one month. Everything is funded by CIB!!! This is from a programme which had been existing for years now.
These movements are very suspect! I don’t trust it one bit!!!!
dirty money >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>follow the arrows>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>and voila clean money!!!!
man who would hv thought CIB was doing this good!!!!!every project on island funded by CIB all of a sudden making sure CIB moneys can be accounted for man.
And you telling me Labourites cannot smell something fishy…. they ain’t pick up that something ain’t right…smh
ignorance is bliss my people
RUNNING SCARED
Wait we still blaming UWP who were in power over 17 years ago for issues in the country now. That’s just ridiculous. How many years does DLP need to bring proper, sustainable development including job creation to DA?