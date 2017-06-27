Parliamentary Representative for the Mahaut constituency, Rayburn Blackmoore, has said a sum of $250,000 dollars will go towards assisting 37 persons with the development of the small businesses in Campbell.

The money was handed over at a ceremony which took place in the community last week.

Blackmoore said the ceremony is in keeping with the promise made to villagers that the government will assist financially towards the mobilization of resources to sustain or start up their individual businesses, and appealed to them to utilize the funds as intended.

“Today I am here to simply keep a promise, but I want to say to you here today that those of you who shall be receiving those financial assistance, I want to also ask of you to promise me something, promise me that the monies will be used for the intended purposes, because if you fail to do so, you will be failing not only yourself, but you will be failing your entire community and the country by extension,” he said.

He said that the provision of financing is “exactly what politics ought to be about.”

“Politics in my view, as I have said before time and time again, ought to be about creating avenues and opportunities for persons to do things for themselves,” he remarked.