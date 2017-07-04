Contracts amounting to $263,000 have been signed for bridge and road rehabilitation, housing constructions and community beautification in the Mahaut Constituency.

The signing ceremony took place at the Mahaut Community Center on Friday, June 30, 2017.

Member of Parliament for the constituency, Rayburn Blackmoore described the contracts as efforts made in addressing the issues faced in the constituency, and as a means of “adding value” to lives of residents.

“We have been moving around for the past couple of weeks throughout the constituency, and just last week we were actually in Campbell where we handed over a cheque for $250,000 to help 37 individuals in Campbell with varying business venture proposals,” he said.

He went on to note a number of future projects, including more financing for small business development in the areas of Mahaut, Massacre and Warner that him, with the help of the government will accomplish and described these particular efforts as a showcasing of a government that is “people-centered.”

“When you go around the country, and you see the number of social interventions that this administration, this Labour Party administration is embarking on, we take so many of these things for granted and it is through, first of all, the vision and the good self of the Honorable Prime Minister that he has been able, in most cases, to mobilize, in all cases, to mobilize the requisite resources,” Blackmoore added.

Some of the funds will go toward community beautification, which will include the planting of flowers along the main road.

Blackmoore also revealed that a “very wonderful apartment-type structure” will be erected in the Layou area for residents.

“We were able, years ago when I became the Pal Rep, to buy the land on their behalf and I am happy that we are looking at that in that direction,” he said.

Plans are also in place to give a facelift to the upper floor of the Mahaut market, transforming it into a “business incubator” according to Blackmoore, where persons can conduct different business concentrated in one location.

“I have been talking to the village council persons so that we can standardize the manner in which small business is being done in Mahaut. We want to come to a hairdresser, you want to come buy some stuff to go to fish, you come in one location. That is what we are looking at. So we are well on our way to developing the Mahaut constituency into what it ought to be,” he remarked.