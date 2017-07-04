$263,000 in contracts signed for housing and road development in Mahaut ConstituencyDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 4th, 2017 at 9:26 AM
Contracts amounting to $263,000 have been signed for bridge and road rehabilitation, housing constructions and community beautification in the Mahaut Constituency.
The signing ceremony took place at the Mahaut Community Center on Friday, June 30, 2017.
Member of Parliament for the constituency, Rayburn Blackmoore described the contracts as efforts made in addressing the issues faced in the constituency, and as a means of “adding value” to lives of residents.
“We have been moving around for the past couple of weeks throughout the constituency, and just last week we were actually in Campbell where we handed over a cheque for $250,000 to help 37 individuals in Campbell with varying business venture proposals,” he said.
He went on to note a number of future projects, including more financing for small business development in the areas of Mahaut, Massacre and Warner that him, with the help of the government will accomplish and described these particular efforts as a showcasing of a government that is “people-centered.”
“When you go around the country, and you see the number of social interventions that this administration, this Labour Party administration is embarking on, we take so many of these things for granted and it is through, first of all, the vision and the good self of the Honorable Prime Minister that he has been able, in most cases, to mobilize, in all cases, to mobilize the requisite resources,” Blackmoore added.
Some of the funds will go toward community beautification, which will include the planting of flowers along the main road.
Blackmoore also revealed that a “very wonderful apartment-type structure” will be erected in the Layou area for residents.
“We were able, years ago when I became the Pal Rep, to buy the land on their behalf and I am happy that we are looking at that in that direction,” he said.
Plans are also in place to give a facelift to the upper floor of the Mahaut market, transforming it into a “business incubator” according to Blackmoore, where persons can conduct different business concentrated in one location.
“I have been talking to the village council persons so that we can standardize the manner in which small business is being done in Mahaut. We want to come to a hairdresser, you want to come buy some stuff to go to fish, you come in one location. That is what we are looking at. So we are well on our way to developing the Mahaut constituency into what it ought to be,” he remarked.
6 Comments
And do they (these reps) always have to take a photo? That does piss me off! Why take photos while you are working?
Ask those who are contracted, Labour party supporters only. But the money comes from where? from selling the passports that belong to all Dominicans? Is that money coming from the Treasury?
What about the MILLION dollars the police reported that they picked up at Belfast a couple months ago? Then one day after the same police claimed that the amount of 1 million originally reported was false. Is only $500,000.00 they got. Up to today, the Minister of National Security and Parl. Rep of Mahaut has said nothing on the matter.
It is alleged that a lot of KICK-BACKS are taking place as regards projects in the area. Revelations are out in the public and many residents know about those kick-backs.
The facts concerning the fraud, money-laundering, corruption as regards the SALES of our PASSPORTS are international. The foreign firm that Skerritt pays tens of thousands of $$$$ to do Damage Control seem to advise the Cabal that they should go out and do just those things.
Rayburn never saw a camera he did not like. What’s next Blackmoore- A space lunching pad and a Harbour for Mahaut? This guys are just show offs.
All these monies being spent. They are all being spent in DLP constituencies. Salisbury farmers still awaiting roads to their farms. Ditto Marigot, Wesley etal. DLP and its supporters are just wicked people and several of them are so called Christians. I am ashamed to be a Dominican
Whoop-ti-doo, nice gesture but remember the way to ruin is full of good intentions. Stop giving the people free stuff without consequences. Beneficiaries of this largesse should have some skin in the game, either in cash or sweat equity.
This government is people -centered?No Sir…It is 100% LABLOUR PARTY centered.Stop using terms that you do not understand.