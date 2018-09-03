$3.1-million approved for housing in Mahaut ConstituencyDominica News Online - Monday, September 3rd, 2018 at 12:40 PM
Some $3.1-million has been approved for housing in the Mahaut Constituency, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit has announced.
He spoke at a press conference in the community last week.
“I want to say to you here the $3.1-million which you will need in the next few weeks, as Minister of Finance, I will make this $3.1-million available to the Mahaut Constituency to continue its housing programme,” he stated.
He said the money will be made available in the month of September.
“And I give you the assurance my dear friends because we recognize that housing is an important element of human life,” the Prime Minister said. “All of us, every single family in this world, one of the main things we work for is to provide shelter for our families. But the fact remains in every society in the world there is some of us who will be able to do it on our own and there are some of us who will not be able to it without the help of somebody else. And that somebody else in the case of this country is the Government of Dominica, the Labour Party government.”
The Prime Minister stated that it is the role of the government to assist its citizens, especially after Hurricane Maria.
“People are in distress, people’s home got affected, they do not know where they are going to get help from,” he noted. “There are people who worked for 40-50 years, yes they got a little gratuity, yes, they got a little pension. But if somebody retired some 25 years ago and they got a little pension, of course, that money would have finished long time. And sometimes we would have saved but one of us fell sick in the home, and what do we do? We leave the money in the bank or we try help save that family member. And therefore the government recognizes that…”
He said this is among the realities the government recognizes and understands.
“And that is why we have come to give you a helping hand,” Skerrit said.
Whilst the assistance made available to various constituencies is commendable, but Roseau South appears to be neglected or ignored. Some people still affected post Hurricane Maria – their requests for help seems to be falling on deaf ears. Can the persons responsible respond?
The writing’s on the wall. Hero Politics beating Dominicans bad bad bad..we doh need no plans, we doh need no follow up nothing..Just open all you hand and take the money rebuild your houses and next election Vote for country.
It’s the duty of all governments to put structures and measures in place to assist people to empower themselves. There will always be the impoverished among us, who the government should lend a hand of assistance. These things are a given. National security, healthcare, infrastructure and the economy should be in good health if Dominicans are to prosper. All are abysmal failures under the Skerrit’s-led ill-administration. Housing, agriculture, light manufacturing, fishing, animal husbandry, every sector is equally in a deplorable state. Is there a glimmer of hope for better under this awfully performing regime? Absolutely NOT!
While the government is giving help to many in need, others who are struggling and ripped off by insurance companies are being shortchanged by being charged import duties and VAT on building supplies brought in to repair their homes. Government wants resilient housing, which increases the cost of construction, but is putting obstacles in the way. There should be no duty and no, or a reduced, VAT for 3 -5 years. First of all, what we have is not a VAT. How does an entirely finished product become subject to VAT when no value is added to the finished product? If you are to apply any tax, tax the labor cost of installation. Now, one of the best measures government can take to help homeowners is to enact legislation which will protect insureds & force insurance companies to meet their contractual obligations & force them to pay legal costs if an insured should litigate a claim and win. There has been too much insurance company unjust enrichment coming to light from the claims of Maria.
If this govt was not hell bent on keeping people poor they would be able to afford their own housing. Of course there will always be exceptions like older people and destitutes but generally people should be empowered by a sustainable economy so they do not have to wait for hand out. Our less educated people believe they are getting help but in the end we will end up like Venezuela. CBI will end, Petro Carib will end, Assistance from outside will end and what will we have? Ask yourself this question.