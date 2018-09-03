Some $3.1-million has been approved for housing in the Mahaut Constituency, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit has announced.

He spoke at a press conference in the community last week.

“I want to say to you here the $3.1-million which you will need in the next few weeks, as Minister of Finance, I will make this $3.1-million available to the Mahaut Constituency to continue its housing programme,” he stated.

He said the money will be made available in the month of September.

“And I give you the assurance my dear friends because we recognize that housing is an important element of human life,” the Prime Minister said. “All of us, every single family in this world, one of the main things we work for is to provide shelter for our families. But the fact remains in every society in the world there is some of us who will be able to do it on our own and there are some of us who will not be able to it without the help of somebody else. And that somebody else in the case of this country is the Government of Dominica, the Labour Party government.”

The Prime Minister stated that it is the role of the government to assist its citizens, especially after Hurricane Maria.

“People are in distress, people’s home got affected, they do not know where they are going to get help from,” he noted. “There are people who worked for 40-50 years, yes they got a little gratuity, yes, they got a little pension. But if somebody retired some 25 years ago and they got a little pension, of course, that money would have finished long time. And sometimes we would have saved but one of us fell sick in the home, and what do we do? We leave the money in the bank or we try help save that family member. And therefore the government recognizes that…”

He said this is among the realities the government recognizes and understands.

“And that is why we have come to give you a helping hand,” Skerrit said.