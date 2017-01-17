Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Constituency Empowerment Justina Charles has revealed that government has approved $3.9-million which will be used for constituency projects across the island.

Speaking on Kairi’s Heng Program, Charles said the funds will be coming from the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program.

She every constituency will receive assistance, including those held by opposition United Workers Party (UWP).

“The Minister of Finance just approved $3.9-million for us,” Charles stated. “The $3.9-million, we are now going across the island in assisting with constituency projects, no constituency is left out including the six of the opposition party. All of them will be benefiting this time with $300,000 to assist with projects within their constituency.”

She said when this is done, the government will be empowering the constituencies, persons living in these constituencies as well as village councils.

“When you tell me we have for example, over $700,000 going in washrooms from that money, government is trying to eradicate pit toilet which is a very good move,” Charles stated. “For us to do that – we work through the Ministry of Housing , we work through the Ministry of Finance – some of the Parliamentary representatives may decide, I think I want to expedite the process and some of my funds that is given I will put into washrooms, I will put into roads and other constituency projects.”

Additionally she stated that housing over $1-million will go towards housing.

“Some of them are new houses for individual and families, some of them are housing renovation,” Charles noted.

She mentioned also that monies will go towards road development.

“We know it is critical and we need to see improvement in our road network, and while government is doing the main road and still financing some of the secondary roads, but as Parl Reps sometimes you may understand, I need to give priority this one, it is critical and the whole road is deteriorating and I want to make life easier for the drivers, for the people commuting and the people using the roads,” she stated.“So roads we have $1.6 million being spent on secondary roads in constituencies across the island.”