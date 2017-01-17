$3.9-million CBI funds approved for constituency projectsDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 at 11:54 AM
Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Constituency Empowerment Justina Charles has revealed that government has approved $3.9-million which will be used for constituency projects across the island.
Speaking on Kairi’s Heng Program, Charles said the funds will be coming from the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program.
She every constituency will receive assistance, including those held by opposition United Workers Party (UWP).
“The Minister of Finance just approved $3.9-million for us,” Charles stated. “The $3.9-million, we are now going across the island in assisting with constituency projects, no constituency is left out including the six of the opposition party. All of them will be benefiting this time with $300,000 to assist with projects within their constituency.”
She said when this is done, the government will be empowering the constituencies, persons living in these constituencies as well as village councils.
“When you tell me we have for example, over $700,000 going in washrooms from that money, government is trying to eradicate pit toilet which is a very good move,” Charles stated. “For us to do that – we work through the Ministry of Housing , we work through the Ministry of Finance – some of the Parliamentary representatives may decide, I think I want to expedite the process and some of my funds that is given I will put into washrooms, I will put into roads and other constituency projects.”
Additionally she stated that housing over $1-million will go towards housing.
“Some of them are new houses for individual and families, some of them are housing renovation,” Charles noted.
She mentioned also that monies will go towards road development.
“We know it is critical and we need to see improvement in our road network, and while government is doing the main road and still financing some of the secondary roads, but as Parl Reps sometimes you may understand, I need to give priority this one, it is critical and the whole road is deteriorating and I want to make life easier for the drivers, for the people commuting and the people using the roads,” she stated.“So roads we have $1.6 million being spent on secondary roads in constituencies across the island.”
All of a sudden if King Lennox did not put a BOMB on the government this projects would not come on papers, unless its not seen on the ground its only paper talk. Continue to be the watch dog for us king Lennox, Christian and the rest.
giving opposition constituencies is not a favour if you think so it is a moral obligation. now compare $18,000 000. dollars for a bridge and a wall to $3,000 000. dallars to be spread across 21 constituencies . it looks like another favour.
This CBI is our newly discovered petroleum deposit. We are spending that money like drunken soldiers. Except it is a finite resource and as we know with crude oil, it too will run dry.
Lady Please…all of a sudden. I suppose CBS woke you up. All the time Lennox was asking. Stupes.
All of a sudden, I guess Mr Linton should have on CBS years ago
Wow. Suddenly funds from the CBI are being made available for all sorts of things. What about the feeder roads for the Salisbury, Marigot and Wesley areas. These are productive agriculture areas, farmers need these roads to get to their farms.
Oops I forgot, they did not vote DLP so they do not matter, wicked Govt. and DLP supporters. Don’t you all realize that the whole country is being punished because we are being deprived of potential export earnings from these agricultural produce.
When are you DUM I NI CANS gonna wake up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ps until questions were being raised about the CBI money we were not hearing any thing about that windfall
Hahahaahhahahahahahahahahaha boi all of a sudden we seeing a blow up of projects… Mr linton you a king boss.. Hahah .. Skeritr u will still lose this election.. Spend the money
Justina Where de Diplomatic passport money Go? That is what we want to Know!