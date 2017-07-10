$40,000 for ice machine for Dubique/Stowe Fishermen AssociationGIS - Monday, July 10th, 2017 at 9:33 AM
The Dubique/Stowe Fishermen Association has received $40,000 from Government to facilitate the purchase of an ice machine.
The Hon Member of Parliament for Petite Savanne, Dr Kenneth Darroux was pleased to assist in the facilitation of the purchase of this machine which will significantly enhance the economic livelihood of the fishermen.
He explained that “while Fond St. Jean had been the traditional landing site for fishing in the area over the years, [there has been an] increase in fishermen landing their catch at Stowe.”
Hon Darroux is pleased that this piece of equipment will serve the fishermen of both these areas well.
The association includes fishermen from Grand Bay, Tete Morne and Dubique and was created to assist its members with the purchase of fishing gear and equipment and to solve common problems among its members.
Also speaking at the official handing over ceremony, Acting Chief Fisheries officer Riviere Sebastian noted that the association “has landed in excess of 100,000 pounds of fish over the last year with just a few boats fishing two or three times a week.”
He says the ice machine will be useful in helping the fishermen preserve the quality of their catch.
“Not having an ice machine would lead to you traveling to Roseau every day to buy the ice, and return to your community to put it on your boat to go to sea. That’s a lot of headache so hopefully a lot of that headache will be resolved,” he added.
Executive member of the Dubique/Stowe fishing group Kevin Cooke expressed his thanks for the donation.
The funds were made possible through the Citizenship By Investment Programme.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
I rather see something like this that benefits the community, than you people just give out hundreds of thousands of dollars to selected comrads that will have no social economic impact. how can 250,000 shared amongst 37 people have any real economical impact.? The price of this ice machine alone should tell you the costs involved in purchasing machinery for your small business.
Some of these decisions can only be described as baffling. I guess the idea of co-operatives is dead. The name of the game is let’s give out free money to all “Red Supporters” who have their hand out and buy more votes to maintain power at all cost. Last week Ms. Daniels asked West Coast villagers to come and collect their share of the $600,000.00 that she had secured for them. Welcome to the next political level in Dominica, where murders occur in broad daylight on buses, rapist walk free, the DPP fights with a sitting Jurist instead of prosecuting crimes and Red Supporters are given everything free, including pampers. Well done Dear Leader. Well done.
This government and the government ministers seem to believe that being in government and perliamentary representative is only about giving out goodies to constituents.Thet are at their happiest when giving out stuff.Governance is much more than that
Marvelous! that is one ice machine for less than the cost of one Dominican citizenship! CBI is not the problem; the problem is the view of government as grand gift-giver. Ice machines, washrooms, and the key to a new apartment are all free. What could we buy and give away by selling the nature preserves to the Walt Disney Corporation? Mr. Skerrit should wear bells and a plush red suit. I do not see any difference in the opposition. What about self-sufficiency, personal and national?
Why can’t they buy their own machine? Fishing is profitable and fishermen don’t pay tax. Seriously. The fishermen wont agree with me because they are getting something for nothing but it are their votes the government is after. But I’m confused. Is that not Justina Charles’ constituency? What is going on?
PS. That is the first time I hear that Tete Morne has fishermen. So high on that mountain they keeping their boats?
When you read press reports read them carefully.
This ice machine is for the Stowe fishing depot and landing place, but there are other fishermen who use this landing place who live at Tete Morne and Grand Bay and are members of the co-operative. They commute from their home villages to their boats at Stowe in motor vehicles. Stowe and Fond St. Jean are the two main landing places for fishermen on the south coast. Dr. Darroux represents this part of the south coast where the ice machine is to be used so that is why he is in the picture. I hope this is clear now!
you want to give farmers road, free fertilizers, free planing materials, duty on vehicle and still get market for them like they are babies. i welcome the assistance to our hard working fishermen. not forgetting thats a very dangerous job.