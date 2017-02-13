$45-million CBI funds for geothermal plantDominica News Online - Monday, February 13th, 2017 at 11:45 AM
Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Roosevelt Skerrit has stated that an investment of $45-million will be made available for the development of a geothermal plant.
The funds will come from the country’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI).
Skerrit spoke at a Private Sector Forum at the Fort Young Hotel on Friday February 10th, saying that he is convinced that the significant cost reduction in energy consumption, to be brought by the plant, is indeed something to look forward to.
“This will be a positive impact on your businesses, and this should also stimulate investment by others in establishing new businesses,” he said.
He also noted that the geothermal project funding will be sourced from the CBI, a significant contributor, considering the aftershock of T.S. Erika and quick responses had been made to various situations.
“We have been able to respond speedily to many of the challenges brought by Erika,” he stated.
Therefore, according to Skerrit, the value of the CBI program is one “we should never underestimate.”
“We should never underestimate the value of the CBI program to this country at this time,” he remarked.
The government has spent over $50-million exploring the island’s geothermal potential but there have been complaints in some quarters that the project has been placed on the back burner.
In September 2016, Dominica and New Zealand signed an EC$4-million Partnership Agreement to support the construction of a 7 MW geothermal power plant on the island.
In December 2016, Dr. Vince Henderson, who is now Dominica’s Ambassador to the US, said the United Kingdom had committed $7-million grant funding to the project. He said this amount has been promise, however it’s up to the UK Government to commit to contributing that amount.
In June 2016, during a visit to Dominica, UK’s Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department of International Development, Baroness Sandip Verma, urged the government to “get on” with the much talked-about project, saying it should not be “left to be on the back burner for a long time.”
In April 2016, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit emphasized the government’s commitment to the harnessing and development of geothermal energy in Dominica.
In March 2015, Energy Minister Ian Douglas said that a draft Geothermal Bill, which will govern the exploration, development and exploitation of power that will be generated from the country’s geothermal resources, is nearing completion.
Douglas said a construction of a small geothermal plant is to begin by 2017.
In 2012 former Energy Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, said construction of a geothermal plant would begin in the first quarter of 2013.
Also in 2012, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, told parliament that Dominica could have a geothermal power plant in operation by 2014.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
52 Comments
This is a lazy leader. Everything is CBI.
What is wrong with MR he needs to keep his damn mouth shut and stop making a fool of his self. We have seen the light. Enough is Enough pack up and leave.
Haha DNO you guys doing the timeline in reverse now? By 2020 you’re gonna have to do a separate article just on that point
the perfect revenue source for ID card implementation and the cost for cleaning the voters list
CBI is expecting million babies not …oh Skerrit Dominicans are not stupid…we are behind your back.
dominicans are the most foolish as compared to our fellow caricom brothers and sisters. the majority are ignorant non reading fools who repeat what people like tony say and never research for ourselves.
we and our children will continue to PRAYER will the GOD that we serve INTERVENE and deliver this country from this ONE MAN CORRUPT GOVERNMENT and his FRIENDS because while he and his friends bellies are full our children are crying out loudly because their BELLIES ARE EMPTY…………..NO MATTER what SRERRIt tries HE MUST GO IN JESUS’S NAME
Everthing now is CBI [ the calabash bowl initiative] repair the infrastruture of the island do not be deceive, we want them to give us full and transparent account of this program. this one cannot be none our damn buisness!!!
We need another 60 minutes soon!!!!
Thank you Mr. Linton.
I will NOT change my mind Mr. Skerrit. As a young person, I am struggling to survive in Dominica making only EC$600.00 a month under NEP and you have people making so much money on my country’s passport Sir????
NOT me again. I will try Workers next election.
Where all that money was all the time when things were hard not long ago? Mista really believe we stupid eh.
All of a sudden money money , to do projects. No money for hospitals, schools, feeder roads to help farmers. OMG Alas help. Someone tell me where all dat money is. D/cans open your eyes. No time to sewo, wake up.
‘Minister of Finance Roosevelt Skerrit’- Please can you make that the Minister of the highly questionable and shameless CBI program Roosevelt Skerrit, all of a sudden is getting money from everywhere for Development initiatives…. I wonder why?????
Total joke. ‘Geothermal plant’ – another black hole to funnel CBI money into. We are stupid Col. Skerrit, but not that stupid.
In any case $45M is approximately HALF of what CBI brings in EACH and EVERY month.
Where is the other $45M a MONTH going Col. Skerrit!!
Okay seriously now… put all jokes aside, what is truly going on in DA????
I am really wondering, what are the other islands that so readily gave millions to DA after TS Erika are thinking…. They rushed to our aid as we where portrait to have no moneys for restoration and rebuilding efforts… SO I AM WONDERING ARE THEY JUST LOOKING AT ALL THIS MONEY SPENDING AND REGRETTING, DO THEY FEEL LIKE THE WERE PLAYED???
I am wondering because, if I give someone a helping hand, with the idea they are unable to help themselves and next I bounce up with them in a jam, decked down in brand name clothes and buying rounds of drinks for friends, ummmm yeah I would be pissed…. I would feel like I was scammed. IJS
We need urgently to fix the half roads Erica left for us on the coast…this in my opinion is a priority over geothermal.
2 weeks ago, it was 15million. Now it is 45 million. Next month it will be 60 million
Thomson Fontaine is free without any charges so now you should direct your lawyers to file harassment charges against the policemen and theirs leaders Carbon Skerrit and Blackmore immediately .
Skerritt what game do you think you are playing with peace-loving Dominicans?
Skerritt always tries to put our decoys, uses trickeries, Lies and intimidation to try to silence Dominicans, concerned about CORRUPTION, PASSPORT-FOR-CASH Scam, harboring of international criminals like Monfared, etc. etc. etc. Read for yourself Dominicans.
https://www.winnfm.com/news/local/20520-cbi-bank-accounts-under-scrutiny-in-dominica
Seems like de CBI store is closing down, now everything is on sale and discounted. But who is the proprietor of CBI, nuh? Must be looking to open shop elsewhere??
Scare boy, where could we hide all that dinero, Eh? Boy i dow no nuh, but i have an idea. What? I’m going to fund all those stand-by projects with CBI; This way they cannot ask for more transparency. What you think tony? Uhrrrrr, sounds good.
Thank you Mr Linton. Because of your tenacity and perseverance the CBI coffers are ajar!
Please do not let up on your campaign to expose Dominica as a CBI haven for serious criminals.
Yes you can Mr Linton.
Ha yi chien dit dai blanc!!! THANK YOU LENNOX LINTON AND UWP. THANKS FOR US GETTING SOME OF THE CBI MONEY
keep piling on even more suspicion ..typical of a dishonest operation..soiling every aspect in the country with dirty hands…Father time reveals all..
All of a sudden CBI money paying for everything….
where was that money all along
After u used the CBI money to build it, Who will be the owner
I hope is DOMINICA and not NO DAM INVESTOR
all of a sudden money showing up,not me you fooling partner,fool the fools.
Workers doing wonders. All money banks burst open. Public servants I hope we are next.
Gauging by the amount of money being spent from the CBI program on these projects, I seems there is a brisk trade in passports. Just this project alone requires the sale of 450 regular passports at $100K each. Add up the rest of the money on the other projects and it tells us there is a significant number of sold passports, running in the thousands, out there.
Skerroo, While you are at it dispensing all the cash from so called CBI which all of a sudden came into light , can you please fix the Macoushri and Batali Bridges. These areas are an eye sore every time I pass there.
The money will finish before the next elections so use it in an area where people voted for you.
All this C.B.I. cash,we’re has it been hoarded???? Not in the Goverment Coffers.
Question of the day how many passports are sold to equate to 45 million dollars
There was no money all the time so an extra tax was placed on vehicle licensing, civil servants asked to take a wage freeze, public works workers can’t get paid monies owed to them, Marigot hospital closed, and all of a sudden CBI money doing projects all over the country. Use it before they find it? What a joke. THAT NOT FOOLING ME . If you feel the same . LIKE!!
nOT TO MENTION VAT. For years dominicans crying about VAT and the government’s excuse was it is the main revenue generator for the country Up till 2016 that was the cry, especially after TS Erica? . Without VAT government workers cannot get paid, roads cannot fix etc etc. Now the PRESSURE on you and the rest of the world is WATCHING YOU, all of a sudden we magically have 45 million of our own to spend on geothermal. another set to iraidacte pit latrine, another set to fix bridge, to fund carnival and GOD knows what else. If we have been selling passports and running a “successful”CBI program for more than 10 years, almost 20 now, why is it only now we all of a sudden have money? where was the money going to before? why were we only relying on VAT as the main revenue generator and ignoring CBI revenues? Something isnt right.
They also increased the customs service charge on goods imported to 4%
All of a sudden CBI CBI CBI CBI ,Where was all that moneys all the time , Thanks to lennox linton and the americans ,Skeritt must go
A few minutes on sixty minutes seems to be letting out all the millions from the bag, Dominica and Dominicans want to thank you CBS sixty minutes and Hon Lenox Linton
Can someone please keep a score of all things this CBI funds are going to.
DNO/UPW/DFP….Any takers
Thanks
Here are a few –
Toilets in kings hill (42)
$32,000 for carnival
3.7 million for a road from public works to the state college
Since CBI money seems to be financing everything thing in Dominica these days, both good projects as well as bad ones, can someone please tell me if CBI money had anything to do with the two BLUE barel of guns that the Police commissioner told us about? Also, can we some CBI money to see who bought these guns in? Just asking DNO because as a journalist I need to know so I could inform my listening audience that really want to know the truth.
why dont you do your own investigations. Apparently you just like to repeat info and not go find it yourself.
There we go again – Certified Bobol International (CBI) to the rescue.
But all you wait … it have geothermal still nuh?
This is like a drug dealer telling his family selling crack is ok because it paid for your shoes.
Dont we see this govt after 17yrs is completely incapable of moving dca forward if the economy is now completely dependent on us prostituting our passport. Worse yet in the most dodgy way with multiple international criminals holding diplomatic passports!
Mr still talking about Erica 😂😂😂😂
Lol
Right about now, everything in Dominica is being funded by CBI
CBI is the host economic pillar in Dominica for sustainability
but who are the beneficiaries of that money – the same persons who paid for the passports are receiving the money back in contracts. ha ha ha.
and those processing the passports hold a portion for themselves.
All of a sudden CBI funding all projects in Dominica. smh
Just a bunch of useless fantasy dates.
Alas Mr Skerrit, the evidence that you and your cabal are evil and wicked is there for all to see.
Not the spending started after the Panama Papers,but it picked up Speed after patriot honourable Lennox Linton appeared on the CBS 60 minutes show.
Stupes, man do the last honorable thing and resign, Skerritmustgo
Skerrit is busy dispensing CBI monies in the hope this will save his skin