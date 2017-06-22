$500,000 provided for small businesses in Kalinago Territory says MPDominica News Online - Thursday, June 22nd, 2017 at 11:46 AM
A total of 100, out of 150 persons in need of funding for small businesses, have been assisted with financing amounting to E.C. $500,000 dollars according to the Minister for Kalinago Affairs and Member of Parliament for the Salybia Constituency, Casius Darroux.
The statement was made at a Town Hall meeting in Senekou on Wednesday, June 21st, 2017, where Darroux said that this disbursement, which was made earlier this month, is a step towards increasing financing to even more than this figure in the coming month.
“Early this month we were able to disburse $0.5- million dollars to residents of the Kalinago Territory. I don’t want to discuss anything that will be happening in July, but I can guarantee us that more funds will be approved for us to continue this small business development in the upcoming financial year, and it will be more than $0.5- million dollars,” Darroux affirmed.
He suggested that the government should be thanked for establishing this financing system as it is of great benefit to the Kalinago people.
“Majority of these individuals are in business or just starting up their business. I believe we need to thank the government for this initiative to start up the small business development fund, especially for the Kalinago people,” Darroux said.
According to him, the people that have been assisted so far have received tools and equipment for tasks including; livestock production, tourism, catering, Argo-processing, and production of virgin coconut oil, coconut oil, and cassava.
Darroux said that all these efforts are geared towards developing the socio-economic landscape of the constituency and towards the creation of employment for the people.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
“when will trash compactor garbage trucks come back to the island.” Anthony we do have them
Are there systems in place for the disbursement of money and for the evaluation of these efforts to ensure that the country receives value for the money recognizing that the track record of this government is atrocious.Just look at the response to the sigatoga disease,the abattoir,the coffee processing plant,16 years of promoting hotel development in the country to replace bananas.Can we afford to just throw money at problems hoping to get good results. I’m hoping that the resources of the NDFD and other institutions are being utilized to increase chances for success
The Kalinagos are receiving their fair share. Refreshing news.
I hope they will also receive training from the small business department to assist them in the running of their respective businesses.
Unemployment should be drastically reduced. I have to ask though: What affairs are there in this territory which are different from the rest of DA? I once heard the PM said how prudent this administration is yet to me having a Minister just for Kalinago affairs is duplicating work handled by several other Ministries.
It’s nice to see this section of the island receiving their share of the CBI monies. What happened to the idea of cooperatives on the island? We know that it’s tough for sole proprietors to survive and thrive because they lack capital, human resources and technical expertise to sustain and grow their businesses. Meanwhile, I’m still waiting to see when will trash compactor garbage trucks come back to the island. These open dump trucks with plywood, masquerading as garbage trucks, is pure nonsense and it’s also unhealthy.