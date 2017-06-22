A total of 100, out of 150 persons in need of funding for small businesses, have been assisted with financing amounting to E.C. $500,000 dollars according to the Minister for Kalinago Affairs and Member of Parliament for the Salybia Constituency, Casius Darroux.

The statement was made at a Town Hall meeting in Senekou on Wednesday, June 21st, 2017, where Darroux said that this disbursement, which was made earlier this month, is a step towards increasing financing to even more than this figure in the coming month.

“Early this month we were able to disburse $0.5- million dollars to residents of the Kalinago Territory. I don’t want to discuss anything that will be happening in July, but I can guarantee us that more funds will be approved for us to continue this small business development in the upcoming financial year, and it will be more than $0.5- million dollars,” Darroux affirmed.

He suggested that the government should be thanked for establishing this financing system as it is of great benefit to the Kalinago people.

“Majority of these individuals are in business or just starting up their business. I believe we need to thank the government for this initiative to start up the small business development fund, especially for the Kalinago people,” Darroux said.

According to him, the people that have been assisted so far have received tools and equipment for tasks including; livestock production, tourism, catering, Argo-processing, and production of virgin coconut oil, coconut oil, and cassava.

Darroux said that all these efforts are geared towards developing the socio-economic landscape of the constituency and towards the creation of employment for the people.