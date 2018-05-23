$60-million approved for home repairs after Maria says PM SkerritDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018 at 10:34 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said over EC$60 million in cash from local resources have been approved for housing repairs for citizens following Hurricane Maria which devastated the island last September.
He was speaking on Kairi FM’s Next Level Programme on Tuesday night.
“So far we have approved over EC$60 million in cash to citizens of Dominica…,” he said. “That is just to fix homes and that is outside of the procurement of building materials that we procured in a large quantity and also procuring from local establishments.”
He continued, “We have procured significant sums from local establishments to help with reroofing.”
He stated that the money, “is not World Bank money, it’s not nobody else’s money but our local resources.”
He said his government is committed to providing more, “because it’s not everybody we have touched so far.”
Skerrit stated that a number of homes will be constructed on the east coast.
He said following the passage of Hurricane Maria the government has entered into arrangements with the developers constructing homes in Bellevue Chopin to build apartments in many communities in Dominica.
“We are talking about contracts that have been signed, designs that have been approved and lands that have been already cleared and are in the process of being cleared,” he noted.
Skerrit pointed out that the government has signed contracts or agreements with the developer to build 66 apartment units in Grand Fond, and that would cover Riviere Cyrique and Morne Jaune.
He stated that contracts have been signed for housing in other parts of the east coast.
“In La Plaine 66 apartment units, in Delices 66 apartment units and in Grand Fond we are looking at government lands and we are acquiring another portion of land belonging to Mr. Lockhart and we are finalizing the arrangement with him…,” he explained. “In San Sauveur we are building 66 apartment units there.”
Meantime, Skerrit said his government has contributed financial resources and material resources to all 21 constituencies in Dominica.
“Twenty-one constituencies in Dominica have received financial resources from the government to assist residents with their homes,” he noted. “It’s a huge cost to the government.”
He made it “very clear” that it is not the responsibility of the government to assist citizens
“The government is not obligated to help anyone fix their homes and the record will show after major disasters before this government came to office this wasn’t the case,” Skerrit remarked.
12 Comments
Where your balls…… I want to hear you talk of house repairs in Marigot and Salisbury
Skerritt, can we get a breakdown of who got the assistance by color? Only then can we see that you are the PM of all the people. This will also dispel the word going around that red get the vast majority of the relief assistance. Don’t you think we have a right to this type of information? I dare you to provide it.
Keep in mind Puerto Rico belongs to the USA. Skerrit is doing the best he can. We should stop looking for the negative in everything.
It is not the responsibility of the Government to assist its citizens..and yet there you are!! Government has a duty to assist its ciizens in many other ways like providing incentives and making it easier for them. Then what is your motive
“is not World Bank money, it’s not nobody else’s money but our local resources.” Are you kidding me?
It drop from the sky? I would luv to know where the heck you get the money from. I’m just saying….
Pure hogwash so every citizen in Dominica will get a home built by you Skerrit.this country has gone down the drain,you need to go.How can people depend on government for everything,so no one works anymore?
“The government is not obligated to help anyone fix their homes and the record will show after major disasters before this government came to office this wasn’t the case,” Skerrit remarked.
Once again Skerrit has me lost in his attempt to score political points. Skerrit if you are not under any obligation to help fix people’s homes then why fix them? U destroyed the fabric of this country with your politics. You are right that the record will show that previous governments did not fix homes for people because the people were armed and well able to help themselves. However, you came and first thing you did was to disarm and made the people disable. It’s like amputating their legs when legs were healthy and replaced those legs with crutches. You met a people that were selling bananas, copra, citrus along with other things and you, destroyed every one of them so the people could depend on you and as a result vote for you. Now they have no savings, no work who U want to fix their…
Local resources, Skerrit keeps repeating. What local resources? Tax payers money, other money from the treasury, passport money? What. Or have you found a gold mine somewhere in Dominica? The citizens of Dominica have a right to know.
I don’t listen to Skerrit because of this verse in John 8; 44 B “When he lies, it is consistent with his character; for he is a liar and the father of lies.”
I must say that I am tired of the same old lies, same old hypocrisies, same old deception and same old division of Skerrit. We are exactly 8 more days before the 2018 hurricane season and since Skerrit failed to unite us after what we went through during Maria, he should have tried to unite us days before another hurricane season. Why go on kairie at this time to put out such important information, if he believes there is truth to them? Is kairie now the state radio and replaced DBS that belongs to the state? What hell next level program? Where is the next level Mr. Skerrit? These nonsense getting me real upset because with the state of the country we should try to unite our badly divided country and resume our politics at the end of the hurricane season, if we are not further destroyed man. This is foolishness and unwise
A caring government puts social programs in place to assist the least among us. Poverty, infirmity, disability will always affect society. It’s the government’s solemn duty to put things in place to alleviate the suffering of these victims. Not everybody should stretch their arms out for hand-outs from the government. Government has a sacred duty to create the enabling economic environment for job opportunities to flourish so that most people who want to work can have a job to help themselves instead of becoming totally dependent of the State’s welfare services. The gross mismanagement of the country’s resources have had catastrophic economic consequences for Dominica. Many people are out of work, have no savings and are unable to cook a nutritious meal. How does one expect these same people to have the wherewithal to do costly repairs to their dwelling places? Mr. Skerrit, if your words can’t improve the silence, say nothing.
Yes Yes Yes…Skerrit gov’t alone that ever done anything to “assist” Dominicans…LMAO!!..I dead…What is wrong with Skewo?..
Plus note all the Apartment Buildings are air marked for Rural Communities who have lost their daily bread (primarily farming) under Skerrit and also, they are the seats that are anticipated to be lost to the UWP. After such a dismal performance by the current DLP, it’s no surprise so many needs assistance.
I think that a great way to help the citizens. Not sure why it took so long but the supplies it seems are what’s needed most on the island.