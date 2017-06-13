Construction works will soon begin at St. Joseph for the Highway Rehabilitation and River Defense works west of Hillsborough Bridge and the Providence Road Rehabilitation Project in the Roseau Valley to the tune of $7.45-million dollars.

The contracts were signed on Monday June 12th 2017 at the Financial Center, with the two projects rolling in at a cost of $5.8-million and $1.65-million respectively.

Both projects will be done by Offshore Civil and Marine Inc. which has been given the task of completing them in 110 days.

Minister for Public Works and Ports, Miriam Blanchard, stated that the projects “further highlights the commitment of this government” to the resident of both communities.

“Be assured that your safety and well-being is of paramount importance to your government. Today on behalf of the government, I give you the commitment that we will continue to forge ahead with the rehabilitation of the physical infrastructure for a better Dominica for all of us,” she remarked

Parliamentary representative for the St. Joseph constituency, Kelvar Darroux, expressed pleasure over the fact that the actual signing of contracts was done to the benefit of persons from St. Joseph, and hopes that the residents of the constituency show full support and appreciation for the efforts.

“We can well imagine the force of the Layou River has once it has full capacity. So I am very pleased this afternoon to be part of this ceremony…I am hoping that the residents of Layou, and by extension the St. Joseph constituency will be very appreciative of the works that will begin here shortly,” he remarked.

The Highway Rehabilitation and Rover Defense Project, according to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Works, Denise Edwards, will “positively impact the lives of all Dominicans” especially the residents of Layou, St. Joseph and Hillsborough.

MP for the Roseau Valley, Dr. Collin McIntyre, shared the same views as Darroux. He said he was very pleased with the oncoming project and is looking forward to implementing their designs.

“This is not a little undertaking, and I think the science involved in it, the technology by our engineers and the consultants, I think they have arrived at something in terms of a design that we can move with right now, and I am really happy about it, and looking forward to it,” McIntyre remarked.