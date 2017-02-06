$9-million in pit latrine eradication in three yearsDominica News Online - Monday, February 6th, 2017 at 7:30 AM
Housing Minister Reginald Austrie has announced that $9-million have been spent by the government to eradicate pit latrines in Dominica over the last three years.
“The information I have tells me that between 2013 and 2016 the Government has spent $9 million dollars on pit latrine eradication in this country, he said while addressing the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a twelve residential unit building in Silver Lake recently.
He stated that approximately 850 toilets have been constructed across the country to date.
He said that the government will continue with this initiative in 2017.
“And I’m seeing here that for this year we looking at another $3 million to do in Roseau City Council…And just to tell you that next week Kinghill Community will receive over half a million dollars for the eradication of pit latrines in Kingshill,” Austrie said.
He mentioned further that for Giraudel, the government has identified another 2o people who will receive funding for the pit latrine eradication program.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
12 Comments
$9 million dollars spent to eradicate pit latrine and Vielle-case, the home village of Skerrit who is Prime Minister and Finance minister does not have a public Latrine, so visitors could have somewhere to run to in case they have an emergency? Should they just do it in public during our village feast? Skerrit fyi we once had one with pit-latrine?
Austrie, please open this link below and tell us where that $9 million dollars fit in, and tell us if pit-latrine eradication is the reason for the alleged CBI accounts that are under scrutiny in Dominica. As the perfect Idiot I really need you to help unconfuse me
http://www.caribbeannewsnow.com/topstory-CBI-bank-accounts-under-scrutiny-in-Dominica-33432.html
that is just the message to there DOM-IN-CANS that they FULL OF ( S ) and that’s the best they can get out of the passport moneys
Did he say 9 million? . When the new government come into power they need to do a large scale audit.
I want to laugh but this ain’t no joke so I will just smh. See what our country come to. Smh
Is the Environmental Health Division giving permission for the construction of the septic tank system? Is Physical Planning approving applications? The answer is no to both questions. Why should the Government of Dominica embark on such a program without adhering to the laws of the land?
Why should law abiding citizens apply for Planning permission if the government does not respect the law? Are those toilets being constructed to the required standards? Only the Environmental Health Division can determine that, yet they have not approved one single application but they remain silent.
DNO please conduct an investigation and inform your readers of the total disregard for the law. If the EHD and Planning Division tell you they have approved an application, ask to see it because the public has a right to see every application approved.
These approvals are public information. If none is present this means that they were not granted. One supporter boasted that they didn’t have to go through that processes since the PM is the head and what he says goes..
Wow. What a flagship programme!!!
Labour’s greatest success in 20 years!!!
$10,500.00 dollars per toilet !!!!
ALL OF A SUDDEN EVERYTHING IS FUNDED BY CBI – !! Last year in parliament Skerit said the only money we have is from
– grants, loans and taxes – never mentioned money from passports or oil tankers – Where is the $300,000,000 of the people??
850 toilets cost 9 million? so that is approximately 10,500 per toilet? PAPA, well that is money down the toilet!
I am calling on Minister Austrie to give a detailed breakdown of how this $9 million was spent. How many pit latrines have been eradicated and what is the average cost of building a toilet. Please Mr. Austrie, come clean about this programme. Something does not seem right.