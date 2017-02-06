Housing Minister Reginald Austrie has announced that $9-million have been spent by the government to eradicate pit latrines in Dominica over the last three years.

“The information I have tells me that between 2013 and 2016 the Government has spent $9 million dollars on pit latrine eradication in this country, he said while addressing the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a twelve residential unit building in Silver Lake recently.

He stated that approximately 850 toilets have been constructed across the country to date.

He said that the government will continue with this initiative in 2017.

“And I’m seeing here that for this year we looking at another $3 million to do in Roseau City Council…And just to tell you that next week Kinghill Community will receive over half a million dollars for the eradication of pit latrines in Kingshill,” Austrie said.

He mentioned further that for Giraudel, the government has identified another 2o people who will receive funding for the pit latrine eradication program.