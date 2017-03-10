An American firm will be in Dominica to give a presentation to cabinet on a study in relation to the construction of an international airport in Dominica.

Speaking to students at the North East Comprehensive School in Londonderry on Thursday, Skerrit said that “government is doing everything possible to build an international airport here in the north east.”

“You will be that first I am saying so, because I have not said so to the country before that we have in fact engaged an international firm, an American firm to do all of the studies in relation to the international airport and they are coming down to do a presentation to the cabinet on the 21st of April, 2017 on their finding,” he stated.

The Prime Minister did not name the firm, nor did he give details of the type of engagement the government has with the American firm.

In November 2013, during a visit to China, Skerrit signed US$300-million deal with Chinese company ASCG with “reconstruction of an international airport” among projects to be undertaken under the agreement.

In December 2013, Skerrit, said Chinese engineers were in Dominica to visit the proposed construction site of an international airport, in Compton Point near Calibishie, and to offer advice to the government.

At a Dominica Labour Party Rally on May 5, 2014, Skerrit said that his government was actively pursuing several projects, including the construction of an international airport through the BOOT – Build, Own, Operate and Transfer – option, with a team of private developers from China.

Later that same month, the Prime Minister led a three-man delegation to China to “advance discussions on the construction of an international airport and other development projects.”

Upon his return from China, Skerrit told reporters that “good progress” was being made on the project and a document will soon be made available to the public about the details. That document was never made public.