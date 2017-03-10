American firm to give presentation on international airportDominica News Online - Friday, March 10th, 2017 at 9:24 AM
An American firm will be in Dominica to give a presentation to cabinet on a study in relation to the construction of an international airport in Dominica.
Speaking to students at the North East Comprehensive School in Londonderry on Thursday, Skerrit said that “government is doing everything possible to build an international airport here in the north east.”
“You will be that first I am saying so, because I have not said so to the country before that we have in fact engaged an international firm, an American firm to do all of the studies in relation to the international airport and they are coming down to do a presentation to the cabinet on the 21st of April, 2017 on their finding,” he stated.
The Prime Minister did not name the firm, nor did he give details of the type of engagement the government has with the American firm.
In November 2013, during a visit to China, Skerrit signed US$300-million deal with Chinese company ASCG with “reconstruction of an international airport” among projects to be undertaken under the agreement.
In December 2013, Skerrit, said Chinese engineers were in Dominica to visit the proposed construction site of an international airport, in Compton Point near Calibishie, and to offer advice to the government.
At a Dominica Labour Party Rally on May 5, 2014, Skerrit said that his government was actively pursuing several projects, including the construction of an international airport through the BOOT – Build, Own, Operate and Transfer – option, with a team of private developers from China.
Later that same month, the Prime Minister led a three-man delegation to China to “advance discussions on the construction of an international airport and other development projects.”
Upon his return from China, Skerrit told reporters that “good progress” was being made on the project and a document will soon be made available to the public about the details. That document was never made public.
Dominicans like to change what they hear into statements that lead to more problematic situations .
Do good they say you bad, do bad they say you bad. Mr. PM no matter what you say or do, good or bad, you will get blows. So just do what you have to for the benefit of our country and its people. From what I understand from all I’ve read, is that the FUNDING for the project is to come from China, but the STUDIES I’m assuming in various environmental factors, such as wind, soil, flood vulnerability etc were done by the American firm. Maybe my interpretation is wrong but I’m seeing two distinct sets of responsibility. So I really don’t understand the confusion. After all, the airport needs international certification and has to be vetted by various organizations. All our bases need to be covered. We not going to put the cart before the horse.
NG Lap Seng, a Chinese business man and a very good friend of Roosevelt Skerrit, has been jailed in New York approximately two weeks after Skerrit was seen in photos with him, a day before Erika destroyed Dominica, along with others who were also arrested in New York, is now awaiting trials in May 2017. Interestingly enough Skerrit revealed his secret he kept from adults to little children en?
What’s the secret: He hired an American firm to do all of the studies in relation to the international airport and they are coming down to do a presentation to the cabinet on the 21st of April, 2017 on their finding,” he stated.
Here is What did not say: In light of the NG Lap Seng case that is coming in May 2017, around April 2017 you see me talking to Americans agencies; so know is about the airport and not with FBI that getting ready for Lap Seng case. Another thing he did not tell those children is, how Monfared became a citizen and how long he was hiding in DA.
Projecting the results of the study: (i) US 400 million dollars construction costs. (ii) 6 years to build (iii) US$ 20 million annual maintenance costs/airlift costs.
” the international airport must go hand in hand with air lift development”. Dr Denzil Douglas. Not only must you build it, you must get the airlines to use it. You must compete with St Martin, St Kitts, Antigua, Guada, Martinique, St Lucia, Barbados, Grenada, and now SVG, all within 1 hours jet flying time of DA!
Cost of a dedicated Dominican owned/operated air shuttle to and from Antigua and Barbados, and a daily flight to Florida? Small change in comparison.
This makes plenty sense! We support that approach.
Distractions, distractions, so Dominicans will stop talking about the criminals caught with our passports
Fabulous news! This is very welcome progress. I hope that this news is greeted with optimism & joy. Well done PM.
DNO has here given a proper journalistic account on this matter!
More studies? What about all the previous studies that were done? Did this data become obsolete? Did the wind patterns and topography change over that period?
This is just another example of smoke and mirrors.
Since after INTERPOL busted MONFARED,Skerrit has been like aHEADLESS CHICKEN,all over the island,trying to buy sympathy…Skerrit you have damaged the good name of my country,and reasonable Dominicans,shall not forgiv you…Any word on the overthrow of your government by the stalled truck with speakers? You promised airport in 2005,2009,2014…Under your wicked,corrupt and evil regime,we should have had 3 international airports…WICKED !
LOL!!! American firm now Dr? What about the Chinese firm you signed a loan of $300 million with in 2013? They gaway? You realize you cannot fool adults any longer so you’ve decided to take your lies to high school students? Well, if you going to deal with American firm you mean to tell me they will have to meet you in Dominica all the time, since you CANNOT put foot in the US? When was the last time you put foot in the US?
Don’t tell me, our newly discovered ambassador in Miami, Jonathan Brown will be part of that delegation, who I gather is also scheduled to visit the country he allegedly represents next month. Seeing is believing and even then it may be just another pipe dream, a mirage. Sorry to be so sceptical but one learns from past experiences, which is that in this regard we should not put our expectations too high.
OK. Firm conducting studies. Fine. So what happened to your team of Chinese who were here some months ago and were expected to present their findings soon after their return????
Your next firm is conducting studies. Is it an online study with no need to be on the ground in Dominica????
Anyway, I was expecting Mister to make some kind of bogus statement like that since he was embarrassed in SVG a few weeks ago when they opened their spanking new jet airport.
Poor kids. I feel truly sorry for you. I guess that when you are tired of fooling the old ones then you go after the young. The must love him to. Look at this girl taking a pic of her handsome pm while the illuminati agent knows that he is secretly grooming her to vote for him in the future. Did he tell those innocent children that high paying jobs are to come from this ever phantom airport? Did he act like a god and said “let their be an airport” so he spoke and it came forth? What this political roadside mechanic needs to do is retire from his red garage as this red no longer represents his party’s transmission fluid but the blood of the people who were lost due to his bad tune ups he gave the country
