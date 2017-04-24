Attacks on CBI program could lead to its demise says PM SkerritDominica News Online - Monday, April 24th, 2017 at 12:01 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has stated that continued attacks against Dominica’s Citizenship By Investment Program (CBI) could result in its unfortunate demise.
He made the statement at a National Consultation on April 24th 2017 at the State House Conference Centre under the theme ‘Development Prospects for Dominica within the context of the Citizenship By Investment Program (CBI) as a platform for Raising the Funds Necessary to Finance Development Activities.’
Skerrit said that in a world filled with economic competition; the Dominican people must not “undermine” the program that is the country’s method of economic survival.
“What we must ensure as a people is that projected revenues are not undermined by actions and utterances of our own making. In other words, we should do nothing as a people to undermine our own economic survival,” he said.
He stated that just as the tourism sector is vital to the economy, any attack will jeopardize the entire country and its economic sustainability, likewise will be the result from attacks against the CBI Program.
“The same applies to projected revenues from the Citizenship by Investment Program. This is a trusted but yet vulnerable source of funding for the country. Its continued growth is dependent on the image that it enjoys in the marketplace. Any sustained attack on the program, for whatever reason, will eventually adversely impact its performance and ultimately could bring about its demise. We all need to know and understand this, as Dominicans,” he explained.
In a world filled with economic competition so great, Dominica as a small nation will no, according to Skerrit, “emerge unscathed from constant and prolonged criticism of and controversy surrounding its program.”
“In the final analysis, what a prospective candidate for citizenship will hear from those who unjustifiably criticize the Program is that this program is questionable. That it should be avoided in preference for another. That is all he or she will pay heed to….whether we wish to believe it or not,” he said.
Skerrit added that in the scenario of questions being raised as a consumer about a product’s sustainability, these consumers will begin to doubt and eventually look towards an alternative that holds a more promising outcome, and so, the CBI program holds that risk.
“Each of us assembled here today is a consumer. If questions are raised about the suitability of a product that we consume, that creates doubt in our minds about its continued utility. We know that after a while we will grow tired of the controversy, scepticism and doubt, and look elsewhere for an identical or comparable product. The same applies to programs such as the CBI. They cannot withstand the type of constant battering to which Dominica is being subjected, over and over. Eventually, something will give, and I fear, one day, it could be our program, if the constant badgering does not stop,” Skerrit remarked.
He said that the destiny of the country rests in the hands of the entire population of Dominica, both here and abroad, to ensure that the country is built back better.
The person who has launched the most VICIOUS attack on the programme is Skerrit himself.Corallo,Lapseng,Madueke,MONFARED…He has tarnished it so much,that he had to employ a Crisis Management Firm to do damage control..Skerrit will damage the very fabric of Dominica,just as Chavez and Maduro did to Venezuela.
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SS,
Is it true that the CBI Account in RBC was closed Mr. PM? If that is the case the question is why; and that would have been the demise of the program.
And in any case, just how long did the government plan to sell passports for?
I thank you
The plastic pm is only preaching the inevitable. CBI was always bound to fail eventually so why not make it look like uwp did it? For a guy with an Indian doctorate, one would expect this wise prime minister to come up with better trickery deceiving talk than that; but why would he when Dominicans believe everything that he says?
The US An other developed countries earn money by this program. who are we to stop it?
Politicising the CBI can also kill it. If the opposition goes anywhere in the world to say that the CBI must be properly managed is not killing the CBI.
If we were transparent with the CBI program then. We would not be. on defense.
Look at a bunch of weak men bowing to Skerrit , LOL !
Skerrit must understand that the CBI program is a temporary fix for any economy. We cannot rely on that system for ever, so you must man-up and consider your critics point of view.
Where are the factories and other sustainable jobs that the CBI is brought to the shores of Da? Oh I forget you don\’t want Dominicans to be independent , because if the are , they can afford their own Black & Blue label whiskey.
Is that what we have come to? Rum?
Roosevelt, it not “could lead to it demise,” because that is inevitable, and we who are against the sale of our national documents, our diplomatic, and other national passports hope it will be in the interim!
The way to raise revenue to run a country is not by the sale of passports to international criminals; thieves, and all sorts of undesirables. How does it feel Roosevelt that each time you deliver a passport into the hands of someone you will never see again, nevertheless, each time they commit a crime, and are arrested, it is recorded as a Dominica criminal.
The day of the demised of that corrupted scheme will be the happiest day of many proud Dominicans life’s. You like to take advise from Ralph Gonzalez; perhaps he should advise you how get money other than selling passports to run the country.
Haven’t you heard he said recently St. Vincent passports are not for sale? St. Vincent has made more progress than Dominica, since Ralph made a jackass out of you!
These people should be smart enough to know these blatant untruths about our cbi program will only hinder our development. Negative news travel faster. We all have a right to challenge but when we do so in such a destructive manner, we will only harm Dominica and her people.
Ain’t that the truth! If some of us took the time to listen and absorb the information that the authorities provide, instead of relying on everything that is said on Q, we would know that due diligence is top priority with the CBIP.
I know how you and your rest boys feeling my brother but the good people of Dominica know well the passport and Gas business is just some of you that is in that so you all will do anything even kill to see it stay but again time will tell its not all of us that a beening called DOM-IN-CANS some of us a business people to and we know better so keep your set of people in the DARK am not in it with them
Attacks on CBI program could lead to its demise of Skerrit……….says PM Skerrit
The Demise of inept Skerrit and his corrupt government Yessssss…we welcome that sir, confession is good for the soul. YOu are a failure, a questionable PM, a failed PM and Skerrit Must Go.
You lecture, or so called talks mean nothing to us.