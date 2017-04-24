Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has stated that continued attacks against Dominica’s Citizenship By Investment Program (CBI) could result in its unfortunate demise.

He made the statement at a National Consultation on April 24th 2017 at the State House Conference Centre under the theme ‘Development Prospects for Dominica within the context of the Citizenship By Investment Program (CBI) as a platform for Raising the Funds Necessary to Finance Development Activities.’

Skerrit said that in a world filled with economic competition; the Dominican people must not “undermine” the program that is the country’s method of economic survival.

“What we must ensure as a people is that projected revenues are not undermined by actions and utterances of our own making. In other words, we should do nothing as a people to undermine our own economic survival,” he said.

He stated that just as the tourism sector is vital to the economy, any attack will jeopardize the entire country and its economic sustainability, likewise will be the result from attacks against the CBI Program.

“The same applies to projected revenues from the Citizenship by Investment Program. This is a trusted but yet vulnerable source of funding for the country. Its continued growth is dependent on the image that it enjoys in the marketplace. Any sustained attack on the program, for whatever reason, will eventually adversely impact its performance and ultimately could bring about its demise. We all need to know and understand this, as Dominicans,” he explained.

In a world filled with economic competition so great, Dominica as a small nation will no, according to Skerrit, “emerge unscathed from constant and prolonged criticism of and controversy surrounding its program.”

“In the final analysis, what a prospective candidate for citizenship will hear from those who unjustifiably criticize the Program is that this program is questionable. That it should be avoided in preference for another. That is all he or she will pay heed to….whether we wish to believe it or not,” he said.

Skerrit added that in the scenario of questions being raised as a consumer about a product’s sustainability, these consumers will begin to doubt and eventually look towards an alternative that holds a more promising outcome, and so, the CBI program holds that risk.

“Each of us assembled here today is a consumer. If questions are raised about the suitability of a product that we consume, that creates doubt in our minds about its continued utility. We know that after a while we will grow tired of the controversy, scepticism and doubt, and look elsewhere for an identical or comparable product. The same applies to programs such as the CBI. They cannot withstand the type of constant battering to which Dominica is being subjected, over and over. Eventually, something will give, and I fear, one day, it could be our program, if the constant badgering does not stop,” Skerrit remarked.

He said that the destiny of the country rests in the hands of the entire population of Dominica, both here and abroad, to ensure that the country is built back better.