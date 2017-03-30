Minister of Lands, Housing and Water Resource Management Reginald Austrie has announced that work is underway in the Colihaut Constituency to ensure that residents are equipped with pipe-borne water by the end of 2017 to early 2018.

He made that announcement while addressing a town hall meeting held in Dublanc on the weekend.

“I can tell the people from Paradise Hill, your Parl Rep has brought it to our attention that you have a water problem in Paradise Hill and as the Minister of water I want to reassure you that by the end of this year, early January/February of next year you will have an adequate supply of pipe borne potable water like everybody else in the country,” he said.

According to Austrie, a contract has been signed for the construction of a storage tank so that residents of Colihaut, Dublanc and Bioche will receive water from that system.

“I have been advised that the contract is for a year, we are hoping we can do it before that but the World Bank has put a year on it, so by the end of this year, early next year we will be able to supply Paradise Hill, the rest of Dublanc, Bioche and Colihaut with water and their water problems will be no more,” he stated.

Meantime, Austrie went on to say that following the completion of new washroom facilities in Dublanc, residents will receive three months of free water supply from Dominica Water and Sewerage Company Limited (DOWASCO).

“While we will not eradicate it in one day in one shot but we are hoping that by the end of the year we would have taken care of the issues of washroom,” he noted. “We have forged an alliance with DOWASCO that you will get a free water connection and for those of you who have water will get three months of your water bills to be paid, to give you an opportunity to adjust for having to meet this new water bill.”

“We will give you three months of free water and after that we will start to bill you,” he added.

Additionally Austrie stated, “We do not want anybody to say, I cannot pay for the water, I don’t have water so I cannot make use of the washroom, because it is not about the amount of monies spent, but it is the benefits that you can get from your modern day washroom facility.”