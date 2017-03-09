The business community in Dominica will be discussing the virtues of building an international community in Dominica when the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) holds it “Chew on It” luncheon on Thursday afternoon.

The featured speaker will the Leader of the Opposition of the Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Denzil Douglas.

His topic will be “An International Airport as a Development Strategy – The St. Kitts Experience.”

“The question of whether or not the Commonwealth of Dominica should construct an international airport has been at the center of our economic development debate for decades,” a release from the DAIC said. “Some strongly argue that an international airport is essential for the country to develop its tourism product and attract foreign investors. Others reason that Dominica can improve on it’s current facilities and utilize regional hubs to facilitate access.”

The idea of building an international airport goes back to Dominica’s first premier, Edward Le Blanc when he got the Canadian government “to finance a study for a proposed jet airport aligned across the centre of the island from Warner to the back of Castle Bruce,” according to historian Dr. Lennox Honychurch.

In 1971 and 1972, meteorological studies were carried out 24-7 at a small lab at Brantridge near Pont Case, “but the findings declared that there were too much cloud cover and high rainfall and it was abandoned.”

In 1989, the Dominica Freedom Party had a plan drawn for an international airport with alignment from Woodfordhill Bay to Bottom Wesley near Sophia Bay.

In 1998 the United Workers Party (UWP) also had a plan drawn for an airport with alignment further inland from behind Woodford Hill village near the Woodford Hill Agricultural Station to end behind Wesley at the back of the former St. Andrews High School. Design was done by Planning and Stanley Engineers.

In December 2013, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, said Chinese engineers were in Dominica to visit the proposed construction site of an international airport, in Compton Point near Calibishie, and to offer advice to the government.

At a Dominica Labour Party Rally on May 5, 2014, Skerrit said that his government was actively pursuing several projects, including the construction of an international airport through the BOOT – Build, Own, Operate and Transfer – option, with a team of private developers from China.

Later that same month, the Prime Minister led a three-man delegation to China to “advance discussions on the construction of an international airport and other development projects.”

Upon his return from China, Skerrit told reporters that “good progress” was being made on the project and a document will soon be made available to the public about the details.

Following the severe blow to the Douglas Charles Airport by Tropical Storm Erika, Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton said that the country should focus on securing funds for an international airport.