A Buy Dominica Supercentre, which sells Dominican products exclusively, could soon be established in the French neighboring islands.

This is according to the President of the Dominica Manufacturing Association (DMA) Severin McKenzie.

Members of the DMA met with the government of Dominica in December 2016 whereby they were asked to make recommendations to boost the manufacturing sector. The establishment of a Buy Dominica Supercentre in the French islands was one of the recommendations submitted on February 8, 2017.

“We are working towards the establishment of the first Buy Dominica Shop in one of the neighboring French islands where we are hoping that following on what we have established in the Roseau Market where we will have an outlet to sell exclusively Dominican products,” McKenzie stated.

However, he noted that the quality of some of Dominica’s products is hindering the establishment of this supercentre.

“We have a challenge with the quality of our products and the fact that the French authorities have some rigid requirements as far as standards are concerned,” he stated.

He said the goods which are expected to be exported must be certified by the French authorities.

McKenzie said the association will have to solicit help from Dominica Bureau of Standards to certify the required goods.

“With that we are hoping to build the Nature Island brand and this is something that we want to take up when a product receives this certification of the nature island standard of excellence,” he remarked.

Meantime, McKenzie added that the association has also been working collaboratively with the Ministry of Finance.

“We are working with the Ministry of Finance towards putting a mechanism in place for technical support which would be the training of technicians who will be capable to maintaining and repairing machinery for the manufacturing sector,” he said.

A similar establishment was opened in Roseau in 2015 and is now located at the Roseau Market.