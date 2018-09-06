The Government of Canada will be contributing $9.25-million to the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) for Dominica’s Disaster Recovery and Resilience Project which will go towards reconstructing and restoring five primary schools in Dominica.

This is one of two projects announced by Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development of Canada, Kamal Khera,

who is in Dominica along with a delegation from the Canadian High Commission.

“Canada will be contributing $9.25-million to the Caribbean Development Bank for Dominica’s Disaster Recovery and Resilience Project which will reconstruct and restore 5 primary schools here in Dominica and make them more climate resilient,” she announced.

She stated that the project will directly benefit more than 1,300 students and 80 teachers.

According to her, last November in solidarity with the victims of Hurricane Maria which devastated parts of the region, Canada announced a pledge of CAN$100-million over five years for Caribbean states that were affected.

“This pledge is supporting reconstruction and helping to strengthen climate and economic resilience in the region,” she stated. “Today I am pleased to announce two projects that are part of that pledge.”

She also announced a CAN$8.2-million project with the Caribbean Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) to support the implementation of CARICOM Comprehensive Disaster Management Strategy which would help to strengthen the regional response mechanism.

“This project will improve regional emergency telecommunication trained specialist response teams and to improve the Caribbean risk information system,” Khera explained. “The project includes a Canada Caribbean Disaster Response local fund to support small local projects during the early recovery…”

She indicated that Canada will provide funds to CDEMA’s work in Dominica so that the Office of Disaster Management can install an emergency radio network for the west coast and train 30 community response and disaster management staff to operate and maintain the network.

She said that in the wake of Hurricane Maria Canada has provided technical assistance to help set up the Climate Resilience Agency of Dominica (CREAD), “and we will continue to support your effort.”

Khera said she is impressed with Dominica’s commitment to being the world’s first climate resilient nation.

Diplomatic relations between the Government of Dominica and Canada was established about 40 years ago.