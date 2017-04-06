Seven contracts have been signed for the commencement of road work projects in Grand Bay with a monetary value of over $1-million sourced from the Citizenship By Investment Program.

The contracts were signed on Wednesday.

Parliamentary Representative for Grand Bay, Justina Charles, stated that the government has identified all of the roads that require attention in the area and significant funds have been allocated for them.

“All of these roads, I must say, have been in excess of maybe three or so, almost four million dollars, and that does not include the Mapau Road which is about $2.9 million,” she said.

Charles stated that the best efforts are given in addressing as many roads as possible.

As of now, the roads to be fixed are; the main road and drainage in Tete Morne, the Monteen Road and other secondary roads that bring the cost to a total of $1,003.863.75.

Charles added that this is merely the first phase of a lot more projects to be done in Grand Bay and so encourages the contractors to work diligently in their jobs.

“You as contractors are expected to work diligently and work in a timely manner so that we can now access funds to continue the roads. We cannot ask for funds if we are still lagging behind with what we have,” she said.

She also stated that in the meantime, there will be a walk through along roadsides in Grand Bay to examine edge failures for remedial work on them.

“We will also take the opportunity to go down to look at the lower Lalay where we have had quite a bit of erosion…to see what can be done,” Charles said.

She hopes that all these ventures will be an avenue for job creation for young villagers and contractors.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Grand Bay Village Council, Edward Registe, expressed satisfaction over the government’s promise of converting all dirt roads to concrete roads by the end of 2017.

“That is very important in improving access to people’s homes and improving access to business and really helping o make the community a safer place because presume that drains will be constructed especially in certain areas where mini floods have been taking place, and we are looking forward to the ambience of the community with these roads,” he remarked.