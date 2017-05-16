Charles Avenue gets $3-million rehabilitationDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 16th, 2017 at 10:51 AM
Over $3-million has been allocated for the rehabilitation of Charles Avenue of Goodwill.
This was announced today (Tuesday, May 16, 2017) by the Minister of Public Works and Ports Senator Miriam Blanchard.
The contract for the works was signed in the conference room of the National Authorizing Office and was awarded to Offshore Civil and Marine Incorporated and is expected to be completed in 22 weeks.
510 metres of road is set to be rehabilitated and the project is being financed by the High Way Maintenance Levy.
“This along awaited project is now closer to becoming a reality,” Blanchard said.
She noted that the existing road structure has been in a poor state inclusive of road edge failures and the existence of inadequate drainage.
Blanchard noted that the government was aware of the risk factors the road posed to both pedestrians and motorists.
“In addition the deep open drains on that road pose a risk to both pedestrians and drivers especially at night cognizant of this your caring government included the rehabilitation of Charles Avenue in the fiscal year 2016/2017 budget,” said Blanchard.
She remarked that the rehabilitation of Charles Avenue is part of the government’s ongoing build back initiative.
“I wish to take this opportunity to both the residents of lower Goodwill and the many citizens of Dominica who traverse Charles Avenue for their understanding as work for this project gets underway,” she stated.
The Highway Maintenance Levy came into effect in September, 2015.
5 Comments
Was this project subject to a competitive tender process?
I dont understand where all this money is coming from all of a sudden. Please help me understand these projects and can we get information of these contractor’s background all these monies are being signed over too. I smell a rat as it relates to another corrupted way of the unlawful exchange of monies being mask in the form of these projects. Who is profiting from these deals..your guess is as good as mines
Are taxpayers really getting value for money with all of these millions of dollars being spent? Hope taxpayers are not paying more than the true cost of those projects. By the way, the bumpy and pothole filled Rose Street is desperately awaiting attention after about 12 years of neglect. But please, do not inflate costs when undertaking this project.
Thank God! Not before time. The construction of the new hospital was pivotal in this long- overdue improvement.
This is wonderful news to a project that is sorely needed and long overdue. great that due attention is being given and the potential hazard can be eradicated through an anticipated well-done job. I am encouraged.