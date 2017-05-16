Over $3-million has been allocated for the rehabilitation of Charles Avenue of Goodwill.

This was announced today (Tuesday, May 16, 2017) by the Minister of Public Works and Ports Senator Miriam Blanchard.

The contract for the works was signed in the conference room of the National Authorizing Office and was awarded to Offshore Civil and Marine Incorporated and is expected to be completed in 22 weeks.

510 metres of road is set to be rehabilitated and the project is being financed by the High Way Maintenance Levy.

“This along awaited project is now closer to becoming a reality,” Blanchard said.

She noted that the existing road structure has been in a poor state inclusive of road edge failures and the existence of inadequate drainage.

Blanchard noted that the government was aware of the risk factors the road posed to both pedestrians and motorists.

“In addition the deep open drains on that road pose a risk to both pedestrians and drivers especially at night cognizant of this your caring government included the rehabilitation of Charles Avenue in the fiscal year 2016/2017 budget,” said Blanchard.

She remarked that the rehabilitation of Charles Avenue is part of the government’s ongoing build back initiative.

“I wish to take this opportunity to both the residents of lower Goodwill and the many citizens of Dominica who traverse Charles Avenue for their understanding as work for this project gets underway,” she stated.

The Highway Maintenance Levy came into effect in September, 2015.